Dining calendar: Mexican feasts, new menu for Andiamo and more

Dining news and events

PizzaPlex adds morning hours: Popular southwest Detroit pizzeria PizzaPlex has added morning hours and a coffee service. Enjoy coffee drinks, house-made pastries and tiramisu from 8 a.m.-noon Fri.-Sun. Dinner is still served after 4 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. Pizzaplex.com.

Vegan vs. Fries pops up in Detroit: A Black-owned, vegan comfort food ghost kitchen has popped up in Detroit with fries, quesadilla, fried Oreos and more plant-based junk food. Vegan vs. Fries is operating out of 466 W. Columbia in Detroit and can be ordered daily through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates at least through the end of the year. veganvsfries.com/popupshops.

Dia de Muertos at La Palapa del Parian: Celebrate the Day of the Dead with this multi-course Mexican feast from chef Eddie Vargas with paired drinks and a Lunazul Tequila flight. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. $95.99 per person. 1633 Lawndale, Detroit. Call (248) 470-2216 to reserve your spot.

Cantina Vega at FrameBar: For most of November, chef Rocky Coronado of southwest Detroit’s Nepantla Café will take residency inside Hazel Park’s FrameBar with a menu of vegan Mexican cuisine. Expect pozole verde, vegan “menudo,” tamalitos rojos, Huitlacoche cheesecake and much more. Reservations suggested but walk-ins are available. Cantina Vega runs Nov. 2-27. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/cantina-vega-framebar-vegan-mexican-pop-up-nepantla-cafe/.

Revamped menu at Andiamo: Due to the arrival of certified master chef Daniel Scannell and the 25th anniversary of Andiamo Bloomfield, the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is celebrating with a revamped menu for the Italian restaurant brand. New dishes have landed on the Bloomfield Hills menu already, and will roll out to the other four locations over the next six months. While about half the menu will remain old favorites, expect new dishes made with seasonal ingredients and modern takes on classics, like white veal Bolognese over mafaldine pasta and a new seasonal ravioli dish. Learn more at vicarirestaurants.com.

Holiday Special is back at Pietrzyk Pierogi: A Thanksgiving-inspired pierogi stuffed with Amish free-range turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans is back at Pietrzyk Pierogi for a limited time. They are $24 per dozen and come with gravy and cranberry sour cream. Pre-orders are open now and pickups begin on Oct. 25; UPS shipping starts next month, but orders placed after Nov. 14 may not arrive in time for Thanksgiving. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com.

Hudson Cafe to open Northville location: Popular downtown Detroit breakfast and lunch spot Hudson Cafe is opening a second location early next year in Northville. The restaurant will be at Six Mile and Haggerty. Until then, visit the original at 1241 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 237-1000. Hudson-cafe.com.

Melody Baetens