Judy Zehnder Keller, founder of Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies at 77

Prominent Michigan businesswoman Judy Zehnder Keller, founder and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, died Wednesday. Oct. 19, 2022, at age 77 in her home in Frankenmuth, her family said.

She is described as a “long-time entrepreneur, community leader, women’s advocate, working mother, wife and grandmother.”

Ms. Zehnder Keller started working at the family restaurant, the Bavarian Inn, in 1960. She founded the Bavarian Inn Lodge in 1986, and steered the business as it went on to become one of the state’s largest indoor water park hotels.

She also owned the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus.

“Today we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, and thank the entire community for its support during this time,” her family said in a statement Wednesday. “Judy Zehnder Keller was a true pioneering businesswoman in our community, and her legacy will be long remembered by those who love the Bavarian Inn and our family’s commitment to this community.”

A graduate of Frankenmuth High School in 1963, Ms. Zehnder Keller went on to earn a degree in hotel and restaurant management from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in educational psychology.

She was the recipient of many industry and community awards, and has been honored by the National Restaurant Association, the Michigan Lodging and Tourism Association and by Michigan State University, which awarded her “Industry Leader of the Year” and “Alumna of the Year” honors.

Her death comes days after Irene Bronner, the matriarch of the family behind Bronner's Christmas Wonderland , which boasts Michigan's largest and most famous store for Christmas decorations. Ms. Bronner died Sunday at died at the age of 95.

Ms. Zehnder Keller, who often said she “fries chicken and makes beds for a living” was the eldest daughter of Bavarian Inn Restaurant founders William "Tiny" Zehnder Jr., who died in 2006, and Dorothy Zehnder, 100.

Survivors include her husband, Don Keller; three children, Michael, William and Martha Zehnder Kaczynski; and five grandchildren.

A private funeral service is planned for Cederberg Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Underground Railroad, CAN Council and the German Heritage Fund at the Frankenmuth Community Foundation.

