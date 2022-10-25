HopCat returns to downtown Royal Oak this winter, now hiring

After closing its Fifth street location in downtown Royal Oak during the pandemic, HopCat will resurface in the area in a new space this winter.

Settled at 430 S. Main, the new HopCat is expected to open “this winter” where Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD’s Mongolian Grill once were. The hospitality group that oversees HopCat and other restaurants, Project BarFly, announced Tuesday that the restaurant was looking to hire 150 employees.

Training starts in late November, so front- and back-of-house workers are encouraged to apply now online at barflyjobs.com or in person at the Detroit HopCat restaurant, 4265 Woodward.

“At HopCat, we’re always looking for enthusiastic people to join our team to help us deliver high-quality service to our guests,” said BarFly CEO Ned Lidvall in a media alert. “We strive to provide the best work environment, where employees can be themselves, while fostering growth and development, and giving them the opportunity to discover a long-term, rewarding career. We’re excited to return to Royal Oak and look forward to serving both returning and new guests alike.”

Known for a wide selection of craft beers, a casual environment and bar food like their “cosmik” french fries, HopCat has locations all over Michigan as well as in Nebraska and Indianapolis.

The original HopCat location in downtown Royal Oak, which debuted in 2017, is now home to an Italian bar and restaurant, Pastaio Handmade Pizza and Pasta.

More:9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed

More:Should a restaurant have a 'no kids' policy?

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens