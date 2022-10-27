Chili Mustard Onions owner plans to close the vegan restaurant in December

A popular, plant-based restaurant is not going to make it into the new year.

Chili Mustard Onions opened to much buzz in 2018 because of its 100% vegan menu that included coney dogs, chili fries, vegan ice cream and the "Big Mock," their take on McDonald's Big Mac burger. Owner and chef Pete LaCombe said in an Instagram post that CMO is for sale and will close “sometime in December.”

LaCombe says the reason for shuttering is because of the pandemic. Before that, business was good and they were looking at expanding and franchising.

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund would help us get back to our 2019 days and hours of operation,” he wrote. “We unfortunately did not receive the RRF grant.”

LaCombe wrote in the statement, which he posted Thursday following a Detroit Free Press article about the closing, that he will not be answering questions about the sale. He did say that he plans to produce his vegan products for retail and restaurant wholesale, adding that “as my next chapter begins this will allow new owners to keep the same quality as the original location has for years.”

He’s also willing to help anyone who wants to open a Chili Mustard Onions restaurant or food truck.

“Thank you to everyone who made CMO so successful and loved from day one,” he said. “I will miss every one of you.”

According to the BizBuySell.com listing, the business only is listed for sale for $625,000. According to the listing, CMO had $1,153,000 in revenue in 2019.

For now, visit Chili Mustard Onions at 3411 Brush in Detroit from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens