Dining and food calendar: November pop-ups, wine dinners and more in Metro Detroit

Themed "igloos" return to Camp Ticonderoga and others: It’s that time of year. The reservation books are open for the heated, themed dining domes at Camp Ticonderoga in Troy and its sister restaurants the White Horse Inn in Metamora, Moose Preserve Bar and Grill in Bloomfield Hills and the Deadwood Bar and Grill in Northville. The decorated domes can fit up to 10 people for up to two hours, and there is a $250 minimum spend plus a $5 booking fee. Bookings must be done online on the respective restaurant’s website.

Cantina Vega at FrameBar: For most of November, chef Rocky Coronado of southwest Detroit’s Nepantla Café will take residency inside Hazel Park’s FrameBar with a menu of vegan Mexican cuisine. Expect pozole verde, vegan “menudo,” tamalitos rojos, Huitlacoche cheesecake and much more. Reservations suggested but walk-ins are available. Cantina Vega runs through Nov. 27. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/cantina-vega-framebar-vegan-mexican-pop-up-nepantla-cafe/.

Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up at Dragonfly: The chefs of this “bougie” pop-up return for their first Sunday of the month, a la carte brunch at this popular Milwaukee Junction bar, which serves cocktails, nonalcoholic drinks, sherry and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Instagram.com/friedchickenandcaviar.

Honey Bourbon launch party at Detroit City Distillery: A limited-edition collaboration between Eastern Market’s Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D is back. Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon ($60) and Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey ($40) will go on sale online and at an in-person launch party on Nov. 11. Online ordering starts at 8 a.m. with pickups in person starting at 4 p.m. at the party, which also has Honey Bourbon cocktails, treats and merchandise for sale. 4-11 p.m. Nov. 11. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. Detroitcitydistillery.com/shop.

Bubbles and Brunch event at Rugby Grille: Enjoy a five-course meal with smoked salmon, olives and cheese, duck confit, bacon and eggs and sour cherry macaroon, each paired with a thoughtful wine. Hosted by Rimple Nayyar, the hospitality manager at California’s Schramsberg Vineyards. Wines available for purchase to take home. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $95 per person. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. rugbygrille.com/whats-happening/bubbles-brunch.

Souper Chili Bowl Cook Off at St. Clair Shores Eagles: Get your fill of hearty chili and soups of all sorts at this friendly competition. Taste samples for $7 ($5 for members) and vote on your favorite. The event will help raise funds for Detroit Dog Rescue, which was recently the victim of theft. Want to compete? Visit the Eagles and get a free application from the bartender. 5 p.m. Nov. 12. 23631 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores. (586) 773-4310.

Jazz Brunch at House of Pure Vin: Chef Chris McClendon will offer an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet paired with wine and live jazz at this downtown Detroit shop. Seatings are noon-2:45 p.m. Nov. 13. $75 per person. 1433 Woodward, Detroit. houseofpurevin.com/pages/calendar.

Spanish Dinner at Café Cortina: Chef Ernesto Antopia, who recently visited Spain, will present an evening of Spanish food, vino from Veritas Spanish Wines and live music from guitarist Sean Blackman. Chef Antopia’s menu will start with an array of tapas like prawn-stuffed mushrooms and sofrito rice with calamari and langostino and continue with lamb shank with potatoes confit and crema catalana for dessert. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. $195 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033. cafecortina.com/spanish-dinner.

Beer Styles of the World at Dragonmead Brewery: Michigan Brew Tours hosts this global beer tasting event featuring products from Warren’s Dragonmead. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 18. 14600 E. 11 Mile, Warren. eventbrite.com/e/beer-styles-of-the-world-beer-tasting-at-dragonmead-tickets-415004468537.

Miracle holiday pop-up returns the Oakland: This kitschy, festive holiday decor and cocktail menu take over returns to this popular Ferndale bar. 5 p.m. Nov. 23 through Dec. 30 (closed Mondays). 201 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Theoaklandferndale.com.

Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken lands at Olga’s: Local hot sauce company Hell Fire Detroit has teamed up with Olga’s Kitchen to launch the Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga sandwich. To celebrate the new menu item, Olga's rewards members who order two sandwiches can get a free appetizer through Monday. Olgas.com.

Melody Baetens