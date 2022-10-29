Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it.

Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said Raphael Michael wanted to buy it, Roberts — after initially turning him down, then thinking it over — decided to entertain the offer and speak to the young entrepreneur.

"I wanted to meet the gentleman to see if it's someone I wanted to sell to. It's been our baby for three and a half decades," said Roberts, who had been struggling keeping his five Oakland County restaurants fully staffed. "I thought about it and eventually came to the conclusion that, yes, maybe I'll do that."

Michael is a Metro Detroit native who has been working in Kalamazoo for the past decade running a Happy's Pizza franchise, and was a customer of the Beverly Hills Grill growing up.

"Raphael remembers the Grill and loved the Grill and wanted to take it back to where it was and hopefully he wants to get brunch going. I would love him to do that," said Roberts. "He has the whole staff ... he's got an opportunity to run with it."

Michael said he will not change any of the "traditions or the atmosphere" of the Beverly Hills Grill, which opened in 1988. He said being able to keep all the same staff is "a beautiful blessing."

"We haven't lost anybody," he said. "Great running start. November is going to be a month of training."

Michael, a Brother Rice High School grad, is most excited to bring back the Grill's popular brunch service. He has some team members from his previous business to help support the current staff so they can expand hours.

"The craziness that it was, the amazing different menu items, the atmosphere ... brunch is the top of my list, that's for sure. But in this industry you need to have bodies, you need to have employees, so the staffing is the toughest part."

The Roberts Restaurant Group still owns Streetside Seafood in Birmingham, Bill's and Cafe ML in Bloomfield Hills and Roadside B & G in Bloomfield Township. While he's had to cut service hours because they have fewer staff members than he'd like, he said the plus side is that the restaurants are busy when they're open and customers are enjoying dining out post-pandemic.

Roberts and Michael closed the deal on the Beverly Hills Grill in early October. He said he knows the new owner will do well there.

"I still think the most successful independent (restaurant owners) are the ones that are in their restaurants and know their guests and are tending to the details. It's a simple formula but not easy to do."

Beverly Hills Grill, 31471 Southfield, is open at 3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Call (248) 642-2355 or visit beverlyhillsgrill.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens