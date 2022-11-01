5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month.

Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently.

Symposia

Executive chef Elliott Patti is serving a Mediterrean-inspired menu with Greek, Italian and Spanish dishes at this newly opened Greektown restaurant. This new upscale spot is inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center, which is owned by the longtime Greektown restauranteurs the Papas family. Located off the hotel lobby, Symposia serves tapas like Spanish octopus, black mussels and roasted beets, and main entrees like Scottish salmon, lobster bucatini, Australian lamb chops, branzino and more.

Open 5-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. and 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 962-9366. symposiadetroit.com.

Lincoln Tap

Formerly Roak Brewing Co., this Royal Oak beer destination is getting buzz because of the service style. You pour your own beer. The self-serve brewery – which is from the same team behind Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project brewery – employs a high-tech system that allow customers to fill their own cup with a pint or sample from one of their 30 craft beers.

Open 4-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 330 E. Lincoln, Royal Oak. (248) 566-2433. lincolntap.com.

Vegan vs. Fries

A Black-owned, vegan comfort food ghost kitchen has popped up in Detroit with fries, quesadilla, fried Oreos and more plant-based junk food. Vegan vs. Fries is operating out of 466 W. Columbia in Detroit and can be ordered daily through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates at least through the end of the year.

Open daily at 12:30 p.m. until sold out. veganvsfries.com/popupshops.

Dee’s Quick Bites

Quick, casual and affordable, this mostly carryout spot in Hazel Park brings another dining option to the re-developing south John R strip between Eight and Nine Mile roads. The menu has fried appetizers, tacos, wings, burgers, sandwiches (including a fried spam sandwich), fried fish, salads and fun desserts like fried Oreos and a tres leches cake. Dee’s also has daily specials like cabbage soup, empanadas or lasagna. Call in your order or drop in and order at the window.

Open at 10 a.m. daily. 21411 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 556-5478.

Bonchon Troy

Popular and growing Korean fried chicken chain opened its latest Metro Detroit location on Oct. 12, with a grand opening party on Oct. 31. Founded in Busan, South Korean in 2002, the brand came to the United States in 2006. A Farmington Hills location opened in early 2021. The chain specializes in fried chicken wings and sandwiches and pan Asian snacks like japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and pot stickers.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 738 E. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 519-9025. bonchon.com/location-details/troy-e-big-beaver-rd.

New ownerships

Three longstanding businesses changed hands recently.

New Dodge Lounge: This Hamtramck hangout is now owned by the team behind the Detroit Shipping Company, a food hall made out of shipping containers in Detroit. The bar had a grand re-opening party a few weeks ago with live music and a skee-ball tournament. New Dodge is at 8850 Jos Campau.

Lager House: Also switching hands, the Irish bar at 1254 Michigan returns to its original name of “Lager House” after 13 years of being "PJ’s Lager House." Paul “PJ” Ryder reportedly sold the building to Alex Riley, who also owns the spot next door that houses James Oliver Coffee. Happy retirement, PJ!

Beverly Hills Grill: After 34 years, restaurateur Bill Roberts has passed the reigns of this upscale but comfortable neighborhood classic. The Grill is now owned by area native Raphael Michael, who has been working in Kalamazoo for the past decade. Michael is expected to keep much of the staff, and hopefully bring back the Beverly Hills Grill's popular lunch and brunch service, which had been cut since the pandemic due to lack of staff. For now, it opens at 3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. at 31471 Southfield in Beverly Hills.

We have just one closing to report for October

Coco Fairfields

Berkley breakfast and lunch spot Coco Fairfields closed this month after nearly a decade. "There are no words for how grateful we are for the time we've spent in Berkley," reads a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page. "It is bittersweet because all of our regular customers and the local community have been amazing and supportive, and we will miss you tremendously, but it's time for us to move on to the next chapter in our lives." The social media post said a "wonderful new business" would be taking over the space at 12 Mile just west of Coolidge in the coming months.

