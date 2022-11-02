Corktown cafe Brooklyn Street Local to reopen Nov. 9

After being closed for regular service for about a year, popular Corktown diner Brooklyn Street Local will reopen next week with a few changes.

Owner Deveri Gifford said they’ve switched from a full-service restaurant to a more streamlined system with QR code ordering and counter service. The menu will include many favorites like poutine, pancakes, omelets and quiche.

“The goal is to have easier systems for us and our staff while being able to keep the same ‘local spot’ atmosphere,” she said. “It was hard to cut things like the eggs Benedict ... but we knew in order to reopen we had to simplify.”

Gifford said some items that were cut, like the bennys, may return from time to time as a special once things are back up and rolling.

Gifford and Jason Yates opened the 40-seat café in 2012. In October 2021, Gifford announced the Michigan Avenue diner would close as a brick-and-mortar business but she had no plans to sell the building.

Over the past year she’s done catering jobs and hosted other chefs at the BSL building.

Starting Nov. 9, Brooklyn Street Local will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at 1266 Michigan in Detroit. Call (313) 262-6547 or visit brooklynstreetlocal.com.

