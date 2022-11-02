Dining calendar: November events, Veterans Day deals and more

Chocolate-covered potato chips are back at Better Made: Detroit snack food company Better Made is bringing back its seasonal milk and dark chocolate-covered potato chip tins. Buy the gift-able tins for $12.99 at the factory store, 10148 Gratiot in Detroit, or online at bettermade.com.

Ugly Dog Distillery launches S’mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream Whiskey: Just in time for the cooler weather, Chelsea’s Ugly Dog Distillery has released S’Mores Kentucky Bourbon Cream Whiskey, which is sold in 750 ml bottles for $24.99. It clocks in at 17% alcohol by volume. Ugly Dog’s S’mores Kentucky Bourbon whiskey, the key ingredient, has won Double Gold and Best Flavored Whiskey at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Learn more at uglydogdistillery.com.

Chef Yara Herrera at Ladder 4 Wine Bar: A wine bar inside of a former Detroit fire station, Ladder 4 often hosts guest chefs on the weekend. This weekend New York City chef Yara Herrera will visit, cooking contemporary Mexican food with a focus on heirloom corn. 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Pricing a la carte; no reservations needed. 3396 Vinewood, Detroit. (313) 638-1601. Ladder4winebar.com.

Tuesday Tastings at House of Pure Vin: Every Tuesday pop in to this Woodward Avenue wine shop and sample and learn about three select wines for free. Make a whole snack out of it by ordering one of the house charcuterie boards or a plate of fries. 6-7:30 p.m. Tues. 1433 Woodward, Detroit. Register on Eventbrite.com.

Sausage Making 101 at Marrow Butcher Shop: Learn the best lean-to-fat ratio, all about casings and how much salt to use to make the best sausages. All students will leave with 2 pounds of sausages to take home and share, and you get snacks during the class, too. 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9. $100. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/sausage-making-101-tickets-448461288787.

Indonesian vegan dinner at Frame: Enjoy a completely plant-based meal from Komodo Kitchen’s chef Gina Onyx. Served for two nights only, the meal includes Batavian noodle salad, lontong sayur (Indonesian stew), grilled pineapple with coconut ice cream and more. Indoor and outdoor dining available. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20. $68 per person plus taxes, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/indonesian-vegan-gina-onyx-komodo-kitchen.

Husky Boi Gives Thx at Disco Walls: Chef Brent Foster pop ups with a four-course, Thanksgiving-themed dinner featuring carrots with harissa, spiced yogurt, charred scallion gremolata and pepitas, a shawarma-spiced turkey, chocolate cake and more. 6-10:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $100. 2600 Belmont, Hamtramck. husky-boi-detroit.ticketleap.com/husky-boi-gives-thx.

Deals for Veterans

Deals are for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted

Three Cats Restaurant: Veterans and active duty military and police can get 20% off lunch or dinner at this whimsical Clawson restaurant. The 20% off deal is extended to Leon & Lulu shop next door. Some restrictions apply. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858. threecatscafe.com.

White Castle: Vets and active-duty service members can get a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal in patriotic packaging. No purchase necessary; military ID required. Whitecastle.com for locations.

Bonefish Grill: A free order of bang bang shrimp, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy and spicy sauce, with a soft drink for any service member, veteran or first responder. Must show ID. This restaurant chain offers a 10% discount to vets, service members and first responders all year. 660 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-0276. Bonefishgrill.com.

Golden Corral: This buffet chain restaurant is giving all United States service members, retired military and veterans a free dinner buffet and beverage any time after 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. Visit goldencorral.com for area locations.

Condado Tacos: Veterans with ID who are dining in get a free taco with purchase any time. Condado will also celebrate National Nachos Day on Nov. 6 by offering its Smoky’s Nachos with smoked cheddar queso all day for $9. Condadotacos.com for locations.

Texas Roadhouse: Retired military and veterans can get a voucher for a free meal 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 11. Bring military ID, Veterans Affairs Card or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for dine-in or carryout through May 30. texasroadhouse.com.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military personnel dining in can get a free entree including margarita grilled chicken, bacon burger, Cajun chicken pasta and other options. Beverages not included. chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of homestyle favorites that includes brioche French toast, buttermilk hot cakes, soup and salad combo, country-fried steak and more. Bobevans.com for locations.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty and reservists can get a meal including six, hand-breaded butterfly shrimp, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and fries on Veteran’s Day. Deal is good for dine-in or carryout orders place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required to redeem. Redlobster.com.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel can get 50% off their food, plus 10% off for food for up to three guests. ID required. 301 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 817-1800. Fogodechao.com.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans, retirees and active duty can enjoy 25% off Nov. 8-11 during dinner hours and for dine-in only. Mention Veterans Day deal to server and show ID before ordering. Reservations recommended. 1000 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 964-4333. Texasdebrazil.com.

Melody Baetens