Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial

Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013.

Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.

“The Detroit-Style Deep Dish is one of our favorite menu items because it’s part of our history,” said Little Caesars chief marketing officer Greg Hamilton in a press release. “Detroit-style pizza has become increasingly popular in the last few years.”

That’s an understatement.

Independently owned pizzerias that specialize in this region’s style of thick, square pizza have popped up on both coasts of the country and just about every major city in between over the past several years, plus Mexico. Made popular in town by brands like Buddy’s, Cloverleaf and Loui’s over the past 50-plus years, now Detroit-style is even copied by major pizza chains like the Texas-based Pizza Hut.

Authentic Detroit-style pizza is considered to be square or rectangle, baked in a steel pan with cheese that goes to the edge and often with red sauce on top of the cheese.

The new commercials promote the price of Little Caesars Detroit-Style Deep Dish for $8.99, available for delivery or carryout via the app. The eight-piece pies are sold as a Hot-N-Ready with no need to pre-order from 4-8 p.m. daily.

Visit littlecaesars.com for locations.

More:Where to find authentic Detroit-style pizza in Metro Detroit

More:Detroit-style pizza is on the rise nationally

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens