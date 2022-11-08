Grey Ghost team to open Basan in the Eddystone building on Nov. 15

One of the most anticipated downtown Detroit restaurant openings of 2022 is finally scheduled. Basan – from Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the team behind the city’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant – will open Nov. 15.

Located near Little Caesars Arena, Basan is a 77-seat bar and restaurant that features a 12-seat private dining space, open kitchen featuring a large, red Robata grill, and next spring, a “spacious patio.”

Executive chef Eric Lees has crafted a menu featuring buns, skewers, small plates, main entrees and desserts. Buns include bologna with spicy mayo, onion jam, nori and puffed rice, plus others with lobster, fried oyster, chicken katsu and Brussels sprouts. The menu also has lamb merguez gyoza, eggplant tempura, chicken liver mousse, whole fried snapper, kalbi short ribs and a tofu donut.

“We are confident that this corner of Park Avenue will exude the energy matched for the neighborhood and promise to deliver the world-class hospitality the city has come to expect from Four Man Ladder Hospitality,” said chef and owner John Vermiglio in a statement.

Cocktails and other drinks are under the wing of Four Man Ladder’s beverage director Will Lee and Basan’s beverage manager Alex Kirles. Expect craft cocktails, nonalcoholic concoctions, beer, sake, a wine list and coffee and tea.

Starting Nov. 15, Basan will be open at 4 p.m. daily at 2703 Park in Detroit, hosting guests until 11 p.m. or midnight on Fri.-Sat. Reservations books are open now www.basandetroit.com/reservations or through the Resy app.

