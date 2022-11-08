Ferndale bar Loving Touch hosts ‘Sober Party’ the night before Thanksgiving

The night before Thanksgiving is such a popular time to go out drinking and bar hopping that it’s often dubbed “amateur night.”

One Ferndale hot spot is offering an alternative. On Nov. 23, the Loving Touch bar and music venue will clear the backbar shelves of any and all alcohol for a “Sober Party.”

Instead, the LT will serve $5 craft mocktails — expect orange Moscow mules, virgin margaritas and other concoctions — plus nonalcoholic beers and other beverages like Faygo and Red Bull.

DJ Mahled will spin an eclectic variety of party songs, and people of all ages are welcome, too. (If you’re looking for a fun place to take your favorite 20-year-old who is home from college for the week, this is a good option.)

So why take what is arguably the biggest bar night of the year and put all the booze away?

“Bars can be a really tough setting for those who struggle with staying sober — and for people who just find a gaggle of drunk people to be obnoxious,” said Loving Touch’s general manager Jesse Shepherd-Bates. “It’s unfamiliar territory for us to plan a sober night at the bar, but as the idea evolved it’s becoming really exciting.”

Shepherd-Bates said the idea for Sober Party came about at the suggestion of a staff member who was about to celebrate one year of sobriety. Chris Johnston, one of the Loving Touch's owners, suggested having it around Thanksgiving and Shepherd-Bates zeroed in on having it on Nov. 23.

“The night before Thanksgiving is traditionally a huge drinking night, with folks that come home heading to the bar to not only meet up with each other, but get a reprieve from what can be intense family gatherings,” he said.

Doors open at 9 p.m. for Sober Party and cover charge is $5. Loving Touch is at 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. Call (248) 820-5596 or visit thelovingtouchferndale.com.

