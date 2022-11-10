Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation.

Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts.

Below is a far-reaching but not-quite-comprehensive list of restaurants that are open for dine-in service on Nov. 24. As with any such list, I encourage readers to reach out to the restaurant directly for more details or to make reservations, which are required or strongly recommended.

WAYNE COUNTY

Apparatus Room: Feast on juniper-roasted venison with baked onion, sunchokes and cranberry wojapi, mini corn cakes with black walnut and guajillo, a roasted pumpkin salad and choice of pecan, pumpkin or apple cheddar pie. A plant-based option is available. All day. $75 per person. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600. Detroitfoundationhotel.com.

Texas de Brazil: Along with Brazilian steakhouse favorites, this downtown destination will offer some holiday classics all day long. The restaurant offers a fixed price for continuous tableside service, plus a deluxe salad bar. Open at noon. 1000 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 964-4333. texasdebrazil.com/locations/detroit.

San Morello: Reserve your table at this upscale Italian spot on the ground floor of the Shinola Hotel. San Morello is serving a fixed-price, three-course meal with choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Entree options include sea scallops, roasted Atlantic cod, short rib braciola or turkey with sides. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Noon-9 p.m. $100 per person, $45 for kids 12 and younger. The restaurant is also offering carryout catering packages for pickup on Nov. 23 or 24. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. sanmorello.com/thanksgiving.

Symposia: The newest restaurant on this list, Symposia will offer a twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey breast, glace de volaille, cranberry and blood orange chutney and brioche pain en cocotte for $30. The regular menu, which includes Yukon mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, will also be available. 4-10 p.m. Inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel, 1000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 962-9366. symposiadetroit.com/visit.

The Whitney: Get out of your home and into this historic one for the holiday. The Whitney will serve a traditional multi-course Thanksgiving dinner with all the sides and trimmings for $79.95 per person. Enjoy a vegetarian dinner for $69.96; kids 10 and younger are $49. 1-8:30 p.m. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700. thewhitney.com/events/Thanksgiving-Dinner.

Mario’s Italian: Dine-in guests can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner 2-9 p.m. for $32 per person. Mario's also has a carryout package featuring a 10- to 14-pound turkey, green beans ala Mario, chef Guy’s holiday stuffing, candied yams, 2 pounds of mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, green salad, dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin or pecan pie. Add-ons are available. $160, serves 6-8 people. There’s also a gourmet “turducken” meal that serves 12-14 for $180. Order by Nov. 22. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616. Mariosdetroit.com.

Mitchell’s Fish Market: This fixed-price Thanksgiving dinner includes a three-course meal with choice of Caesar salad, New England clam chowder or lobster bisque, a roasted turkey breast entree with traditional sides and choice of pumpkin pie, apple pie or crème brûlée for dessert. $39 for adults, children’s two-course meal for $18. Mitchell’s also has a holiday dinner to-go that feeds 4-6 for $159. 17600 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 464-3663. There are also locations in Rochester Hills and Lansing. mitchellsfishmarket.com/event/thanksgiving-2022.

Buca di Beppo: This Italian chain restaurant offers a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, plus your favorite Buca di Beppo Italian dishes. Make a reservation to dine in on Thanksgiving, or get a carryout package (hot or cold) starting at $99. 38888 Six Mile, Livonia. (248) 462-6442. 12575 Hall, Utica. (586) 803-9463. bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving.

Hungarian Rhapsody: Gather ’round the table at this Southgate destination for a family-style turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and salad for $20.95 per person. Add on traditional Hungarian dishes like goulash, chicken paprikas with dumplings, steak Budapest and more a la carte. Reservations required. Carryout orders can be placed ahead of time and picked up on Thanksgiving by 12:30 p.m. 14315 Northline, Southgate. (734) 283-9622.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Nick’s Grecian House: Have an early Thanksgiving dinner at this neighborhood diner. Choose from a dinner of roasted turkey, roasted chicken or baked ham, including potatoes, veggies, bread, pumpkin pie and choice of soup, salad or slaw. All meals $13.99 and carryout is available. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 1018 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 398-7066. nicksgrecianhouse.com.

Madam at Daxton Hotel: This upscale, boutique Birmingham hotel and restaurant will host a Thanksgiving Day “Grand Buffet” with a live jazz band and a gourmet spread. Seatings scheduled 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $165 adults, includes a beverage option and $60 for ages 6-12. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 283-4200. daxtonhotel.com.

Rugby Grille: Celebrate the holiday in style in this upscale restaurant inside the Townsend Hotel. The four-course meal includes choice of starter, soup or salad, a burnt blood orange panna cotta for a palate cleanser, entree and dessert. Entree choices are roast turkey with trimmings, sautéed gnocchi with crispy pork belly, Townsend cioppino with andouille sausage or cider-braised squash, quinoa and lentil salad. $125 per person, kids can order a la carte. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. 248-642-5999. rugbygrille.com/whats-happening/thanksgiving-2022.

Kona Grill: Along with a traditional turkey dinner, this chain will also serve a macadamia nut turkey, pumpkin dishes, seasonal cocktails and more. Carryout also available. 30 E. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 619-9060. konagrill.com/happenings/thanksgiving.

Fogo de Chao: Get all-you-can-eat, continuous tableside service of a variety of fire-roasted meats plus Brazilian side dishes and access to the market table salad bar with Fogo feijoada, traditional black bean stew with sausage. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Starting at $57.95 per person, discount for kids. 301 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 817-1800. fogodechao.com/location/troy.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: This popular steakhouse chain is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $44 for adults and $17 for children. The daily menu will also be available. Visit the website for details on Thanksgiving carryout packages. 755 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-8424. ruthschris.com/promotions/thanksgiving-at-ruths.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: Yet another national restaurant brand in Troy, Eddie V’s is serving a Thanksgiving meal featuring slow-roasted and sliced turkey, French green beans with sun-dried tomatoes, brioche sage stuffing, butternut squash, pan gravy with mirepoix brunoise, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes and bread. $47 for adults, $17 for children. Get pumpkin pie tartlet with pecan ice cream for an extra $12. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319. eddiev.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu.

Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef & Seafood: A holiday fixed-price meal includes a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, your choice of salad or king crab and corn bisque, selection of sides and choice of dessert. Seatings are noon-8 p.m. $49 per person, $24 for children. 37000 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 712-4095. Eddiemerlots.com.

Lelli’s of Auburn Hills: Enjoy a turkey dinner with sausage and herb stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce for $36. An upgraded package includes all that plus antipasto tray, salad, butternut squash soup, spaghetti Bolognese and ice cream for $55 per person. Other options available. 885 N. Opdyke, Auburn Hills. (248) 373-4440. Lellisrestaurant.com.

Steve and Rocky’s: Choose traditional turkey, ham or prime rib, or order off the restaurant’s regular menu of classic American fare. Tables of four and fewer can book via the OpenTable app, otherwise call the restaurant. 43150 Grand River, Novi. (248) 374-0688. steveandrockys.com.

MACOMB COUNTY

Filippa’s: Thanksgiving day specials include an Amish roasted turkey with gravy and all the sides for $31.95 per person, or get a turkey pot pie for $28.95. Filippa’s will also serve other options a la carte like filet mignon, prime rib and Italian favorites. The restaurant and banquet hall is also taking orders for a complete turkey dinner to go. Order by Nov. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24. 45125 Mound, Shelby Township. (586) 254-1311. filippas.com.

Detroit Fish House Steak & Oyster Bar: Get sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, bread stuffing, cranberry relish, slaw and rolls for $29 per person, $14 for kids. Regular menu will also be offered. 1-7 p.m. 51195 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. (586) 739-5400. detroitfishhouse.com.

Brio Italian Grille: Choose from the traditional Thanksgiving menu, or go Italian from the regular menu. The Thanksgiving feast serves 3 or 6 people and includes roasted and sliced white turkey meat and all the fixings and sides for $105-$192. Order it at the table, or get it to go, hot or cold. Larger curbside catering packages are also available. At the Mall at Partridge Creek, 17430 Hall, Sterling Heights. (586) 263-7310. Brioitalian.com.

Ernie’s: Pull up for an all-you-can-eat “grand buffet” form chef Jorge Yepez featuring roasted turkey, honey-baked Virginia ham, beef stew, grandma’s dressing, whipped potatoes with gravy, candied yams and many more sides and sweets. Price includes soft drinks. 1-7 p.m. $45, $17 ages 5-11, no charge for kids younger than 5. Ernie’s also has curbside carryout packages hot and ready for Thanksgiving Day pickup. Order by Nov. 22. 16655 19 Mile, Clinton Township. (586) 286-8435. erniesmi.com.

THE REGION

Bavarian Inn Restaurant: Have a German-themed holiday at this longstanding destination’s Thanksgiving Harvest Buffet, which has Frankenmuth chicken and German potato salad along with carved turkey, prime rib, buttered noodles, whipped potatoes, dressing, macaroni and cheese and much more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $41.95, $19.99 ages 8-12 and $14.99 ages 3-7. Prices include tax and gratuity. Reservations required. Restaurant also offers complete Thanksgiving meal carryout packages. 713 S. Main, Franklenmuth. (989) 652-7200. Bavarianinn.com.

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth: Another Frankenmuth favorite, Zehnder’s has a bountiful Thanksgiving buffet with house classics, holiday traditions and dishes like maple-glazed Atlantic salmon, breaded jumbo shrimp, veal Franconian and more. $40.95 per person, $8.95-$17.95 for kids. The restaurant will also serve family-style Thanksgiving feats for dine-in or carryout. 730 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (844) 802-8323. Zehnders.com.

Carryout meal ideas

AB's Amazing Ribs: Go deluxe this year with smoked meats from these Dearborn Heights experts. AB's has a variety of packages that include a smoked turkey, beef brisket or a combination of the two, plus sides like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, Caesar salad and Greek salad. Pricing starts at $200. Pick up on Thanksgiving. 27310 Ford, Dearborn Heights. (313) 914-2159. abamazingribs.com

Cornman Farms: Chef Kieron Hales offers a chef-driven take on the traditional meal like a turkey brined in herbs and cooked sous vide for 24 hours or the marinated, slow-cooked and dry-aged beef tenderloin. Available sides include honey-glazed carrots, rosemary and thyme apples, bacon balsamic Brussels sprouts, salted butterscotch pudding and other desserts from Zingerman’s Bakehouse. Items ($9-$190) can be ordered a la carte by Nov. 18. Pick up on Nov. 22 or 23. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. (734) 619-8100. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com/collections/thanksgiving-1.

Cracker Barrel: Bring the Old Country Store to the dinner table with various heat-and-serve carryout packages like the family dinner that feeds 4-5 people with an oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, a choice of a “country side” and rolls ($99.99). Other packages include ham or prime rib, plus various side dishes, dessert add-ons and hot-and-ready packages are available. Crackerbarrel.com.

Detroit BBQ: This popular barbecue caterer and food trailer is offering whole smoked turkeys ($85), whole brisket ($22 per pound) and ham ($70), plus sides such as take-and-bake macaroni and cheese and cornbread. Order by Nov. 20 via Facebook. Pickup is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. 711 Eight Mile, Ferndale. facebook.com/Detbbqco.

Hazel’s: This Birmingham go-to is offering carryout for everything but the turkey. Impress your guests with peel-and-eat shrimp ($30 per pound) or whitefish pate ($32 per pint), or go traditional with mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and cranberry relish ($18-$26 per quart). Chef Emmele Herrold is also offering sweets including coffee cake, pumpkin pie and chocolate chip cookies. Order by Nov. 22. Pickup 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Eatathazels.com.

Honey Baked Ham Co.: Honey-baked ham, honey-baked turkey, traditional sides and side dish packages are available to order on the website. Ships nationwide or get pickup from several areal locations. honeybaked.com.

Oak & Reel: Bring cuisine from a Michelin-starred chef to your dining room with this Thanksgiving package from Oak & Reel and chef Jared Gadbaw. The heat-and-serve meal includes slow-roasted turkey, stuffing with or without oysters, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. $185 to feed 4-6 people or $360 for 8-12. Dessert and wine add-ons available. Pickup 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 2921 E. Grand River, Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel.

Pop’s for Italian: Hometown Restaurant Group presents this “Friendsgiving Feast” with smoked turkey, house-made gravy from Pop’s for Italian, mac and cheese and collard green from Public House, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts from One Eyed Betty’s and Asian long beans and Japanese-style corn from Tiger Lily. For every meal purchased, a turkey will be donated to LightHouse nonprofit organization. Order by Nov. 21. Pick up 4-8 p.m. Nov. 23. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. m.bpt.me/event/5596760.

Vince & Joe’s Gourmet Market: The Thanksgiving feast serves six with your choice of entree: 10- to 12-pound Peacock Farms all-natural turkey, 4-pound all-natural herb-roasted boneless turkey breast or 7- to 8-pound Dearborn spiral-sliced ham, plus all the fixings and sides, starting at $199.99. The market also offers a vegan meal for two and a la carte entrees and sides. Locations in Shelby Township and Clinton Township. vinceandjoes.com/shop/catering/thanksgiving.

Vintage House: Let this banquet hall do all the work. This year Vintage House is offering hot or cold pickup packages featuring Amish whole turkey in two sizes or Bavarian-glazed ham. Order the whole meal with sides, fixings and desserts for $215-$375, or get a few things a la carte. Order by Nov. 21. 31816 Utica, Fraser. (586) 415-5678. vintagebanquetsandcatering.com.

Warda Patisserie: Finish the holiday meal strong with a dessert from a James Beard Award-winning baker. Detroit’s Warda Patisserie in Midtown is taking orders for whole cheesecakes, large lemon tarts and halvah and chocolate chunk cookies, which are frozen and ready to bake in your own oven. Order now and pickup on Nov. 23. 70 W. Alexandrine, Detroit. warda-patisserie-midtown.square.site.

Woodpile BBQ Shack: Thanksgiving packages include choice of whole smoked turkey, ham or brisket plus two sides, choice of pie and 10 cornbeads, starting at $150 to feed 8-10 people. Order by Nov. 18. Locations in Madison Heights and Clawson. (248) 565-8149. woodpilebbqshack.com.