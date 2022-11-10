Dining calendar: Fall openings, Veterans Day deals and more

Dining news

Brooklyn Street Local reopens: A popular Corktown breakfast and lunch destination, Brooklyn Street Local has reopened for regular service this week, bringing back popular poutine, quiche and other dishes. Instead of table service, the diner employs QR codes and counter service in an effort to streamline operations. Open for breakfast and lunch Wed.-Sun. 1266 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 262-6547. Brooklynstreetlocal.square.site.

Basan opens next week: A long-awaited downtown Detroit restaurant from the team behind Grey Ghost, Basan will open Tuesday with food and drinks. One of the 77-seat restaurant’s highlights is an open kitchen with a large, red robata grill for open-flame cooking. Open for dinner daily starting Tuesday. 2703 Park, Detroit. Basandetroit.com.

Mad Nice to open soon: Blending “modern Italian specialties and fresh California vibes,” Mad Nice is expected to open next month in the Cass Corridor. From Heirloom Hospitality Group (Townhouse, Prime + Proper), Mad Nice is a 10,500-square-foot restaurant and retail space, plus a full coffee bar. Chef and partner is former Otus Supply chef Myles McVay. Pre-pandemic, the space was geared up to be an Italian restaurant called Sauce from the same group. Once open, Mad Nice will serve lunch Tues.-Sun. and dinner nightly. 4120 Second, Detroit. madnicedetroit.com.

Venue concept opens in Ann Arbor: A multi-concept restaurant called Venue recently opened in a former grocery store in Ann Abor near Michigan Stadium. Venue is home to Venue Brassiere from chef Thad Gilles, a Mexican concept called Mesa Taqueria, Pizza Forum with Neapolitan-style pizza, hand-made pasta from Pasta Forum and Bar19 with cocktails, wine and beer. It’s open at 11 a.m. daily. 1919 S. Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor. (734) 800-0128. experience4m.com.

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree at Little Caesars Arena raises awareness for Operation Ride Home: Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniels is bring back its five-tier barrel tree to the entrance of Little Caesars Arena. Next week there will be an opening event to raise funds and awareness for Operation Ride Home, plus a DJ, food and cocktails. Guests will have a chance to bid on one of five authentic Jack Daniels whiskey barrels — retired ones, they're empty — to support the nonprofit, which aims to connect military families during the holidays. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Free admission. Entrance near Woodward and I-75, Detroit. asymca.org/operation-ride-home.

Deals for Veterans

Deals are for Veterans Day, Friday, unless otherwise noted.

The Big Salad: Vets and active military can get a free pre-made sandwich or salad on Friday at this fast-casual chain restaurant with six locations in Michigan. Visit mybigsalad.com for locations.

Black Rock Bar & Grill: Veterans are invited to sit down for a complimentary steak dinner on Friday featuring Black Rock’s certified angus beef steak cooked at the table on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock, plus two sides. Vets can opt to pick up a voucher 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday to use any time Nov. 14-Dec. 14. Find area locations at blackrockrestaurants.com.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of homestyle favorites that includes brioche French toast, buttermilk hot cakes, soup and salad combo, country-fried steak and more. Bobevans.com for locations.

Bonefish Grill: A free order of bang bang shrimp, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy and spicy sauce, with a soft drink for any service member, veteran or first responder. Must show ID. This restaurant chain offers a 10% discount to vets, service members and first responders all year. 660 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-0276. Bonefishgrill.com.

Bubba’s 33: Veterans and active United States military members are invited to have a free lunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday featuring their choice of one of six entrees plus a soft drink. Those who can’t get to Bubba’s 33 on Friday can get a raincheck voucher good through May 30. 17757 Hall Road, Macomb and 22175 Eureka, Taylor. Bubbas33.com.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military personnel dining in can get a free entree including margarita grilled chicken, bacon burger, Cajun chicken pasta and other options. Beverages not included. chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans can enjoy a free pulled pork sandwich to enjoy in store or carryout. If using the app or the website, use the code VETFREE. Dickey’s will also take 15% off all orders for veterans Friday through the end of the year when they use the code VETERAN15. Find restaurants at dickeys.com/locations/michigan.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel can get 50% off their food, plus 10% off for food for up to three guests. ID required. 301 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 817-1800. Fogodechao.com.

Ford’s Garage: Veterans get 25% off their dine-in bill on Friday. The discount can include up to three guests per table, but does not include alcohol. 21367 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 752-3673. Fordsgarageusa.com.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty and reservists can get a meal including six, hand-breaded butterfly shrimp, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and fries on Veterans Day. Deal is good for dine-in or carryout orders place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required to redeem. Redlobster.com.

Texas Roadhouse: Retired military and veterans can get a voucher for a free meal 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 11. Bring military ID, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for dine-in or carryout through May 30. texasroadhouse.com.

Three Cats Restaurant: Veterans and active duty military and police can get 20% off lunch or dinner at this whimsical Clawson restaurant. The 20% off deal is extended to Leon & Lulu shop next door. Some restrictions apply. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858. threecatscafe.com.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans, retirees and active duty can enjoy 25% off this week, through Friday, during dinner hours and for dine-in only. Mention Veterans Day deal to server and show ID before ordering. Reservations recommended. 1000 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 964-4333. Texasdebrazil.com.

Melody Baetens