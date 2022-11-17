Comedian Mike Epps to open One Mike Detroit, a new venue, restaurant downtown

Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps and others are planning to open One Mike Detroit, a multi-faceted entertainment venue in downtown Detroit that will host stand-up comedy as well as live music and spoken word from local and national talent.

Located in the former Punch Bowl Social space within walking distance to Greektown, Comerica Park and other destinations, One Mike Detroit is set to open this spring. Renovations will start next month in the Bedrock-owned space, according to a media alert.

"Detroit has always been a great city for comedy and a second home to me,” said Indianapolis native Epps in a statement. “I'm excited to announce the flagship location for the One Mike brand in Downtown Detroit. We're bringing superb dining and premier comedy experiences to 1331 Broadway.”

The restaurant will focus on seafood, lamb, beef and chicken dishes along with vegan options. Named Savour 42, it’s a partnership with 7th Floor Hospitality, helmed by Detroit native Louis Morgan III.

The upper loft area, the Luxe Lounge, will focus on Black-owned products including wine and spirits, such as Epps’ own newly launched Eppic Spirits line featuring a gluten-free vodka.

Detroit’s Rev. Horace Sheffield, III is a co-owner of One Mike Detroit and the managing team is made up of local folks as well.

Epps has a decades-long career and has been featured in many films including the “Friday,” “Resident Evil” and “Hangover” franchises. As a touring comic he regularly visits Detroit to perform at the Fox Theatre and other major venues.

Learn more about the new venture at onemikecomedy.com.

