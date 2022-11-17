Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers.

Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on the city’s east side at 14300 E. Jefferson in Jefferson Chalmers.

The owners will host a preview gala event Monday evening to celebrate the restaurant, which is expected to open in December. The party is 5-9 p.m. and tickets are $50.

“Soul food is very essential to our life and our relationships. When we first opened, we were overjoyed by the love and support that we received. We are once again in a similar place, and so thankful to be welcomed to Jefferson Chalmers,” said co-owner Jerome Brown in a statement. “Come hang out with us, but when you do, know that you are not coming as a customer. You are coming as family.”

Detroit Soul’s menu features comfort foods like smothered pork chops, meatloaf, catfish, cornbread, collard greens, black-eyed peas and more.

The original location is at 2900 E. Eight Mile in Detroit and the new one will be at 14300 E. Jefferson. Visit detroitsoul.net for more information. Tickets for Monday's event are sold on Eventbrite.com.

More:Comedian Mike Epps to open One Mike Detroit, a new venue, restaurant downtown

More:5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens