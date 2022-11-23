Baobab Fare listed by Esquire, Zana opens in Birmingham, plus more food news and events

Food and dining news and events

Baobab Fare named by Esquire: A popular African restaurant in Detroit's New Center, Baobab Fare has been listed by Esquire magazine in its recent article highlighting 40 of the “Best New Restaurants in America.” “Baobab has also become a gathering place for asylum seekers, immigrants, local office workers, teams of community activists,” writes Joshua David Stein. “The restaurant’s namesake, the baobab tree, is called the tree of life, for it both endures arid conditions and fosters life around it. Never has there been a restaurant more deserving of the name.” Read the full feature at esquire.com.

Zana opens in Birmingham: Zana, a new restaurant from the Tallulah Group (Tallulah Wine Bar, Besa) opened this month in Birmingham. Located where The Bird & The Bread was, the 10,000-square-foot restaurant has been renovated. The high-end menu led by chef Jason Bamford features steak tartare, octopus, lamb chops and more. Open for dinner Tues.-Sun. at 210 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. zanabham.com.

Olga’s sells Take & Bake kits: Make Olga’s snackers, sandwiches or spinach and cheese pies at home with the brand’s new Take & Bake kits. These packages were offered via Goldbelly for nationwide shipping earlier this year, and are now sold locally online and at any restaurant. Get Olga’s snackers kit that feeds 8-10 for $16.99, a four-pack of Original Olga’s sandwiches for $35.99 (8-pack for $69.99) or a Olga’s spinach and cheese pie that serves six for $32.99. Order at order.olgas.com.

Ernie’s Market does catering: Known for huge, stacked deli sandwiches made with love, Ernie’s Market now offers catering. The popular business also expanded its hours to 6 p.m. 8500 Capital, Oak Park. (248) 541-9703.

Lunch returns to Hazel’s: Heading back to its pre-pandemic operating schedule, Birmingham restaurant Hazel’s is now open and serving lunch. The seafood-centric spot with a full bar is now open at 11 a.m. Tues.-Sun. Happy hour has also expanded 3-6 p.m. Tues.-Sun. with deals on drinks and snacks. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Eatathazels.com.

Deals at Joe Vicari Restaurants: On Friday, get a $100 gift card for $80 to any Andiamo restaurant, Bronze Door, Birmingham Pub or the Statler. Plastic gift cards must be redeemed on-site. On Monday, e-gift cards, which can be received via email, will be $80 for a $100 card. For a full list of locations visit vicarirestaurants.com.

Holiday Wine Event at Rugby Grille: Sample from a selection of more than 30 wines, which will be available for order for delivery before the holidays. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, too. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30. $65 per person. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-5999. rugbygrille.com/whats-happening/holiday-wine-event.

Old Fashioned cocktail workshop at the Upright: Located on the lower level of Oak & Reel restaurant, this new cocktail lounge will host a night dedicated to making Old Fashioned cocktails. Learn the history of the drink, and learn a few different ways to make it. Tickets also include small bites from chef Jared Gadbaw. 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 1. $75 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/374562/old-fashioned-workshop.

Fiesta Navideña at Frame: Chef Eddie Vargas presents a traditional Mexican holiday dinner party with a five-course meal inspired by his homeland. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. $70 per person plus taxes and fees. Drink pairings are extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/mexican-holiday-dinner-party.

Caymus Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Get a four-course Italian meal with four-cheese and sausage-stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, rigatoni al forno with chicken, filet and scallop spiedino and crème brulée. Each course is paired with a Caymus wine. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $75 per person. Carrabbas.com for reservations and locations.

Melody Baetens