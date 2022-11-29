Sheetz 24/7 convenience store chain is coming to Michigan in 2025

Sheetz, a fast-growing chain of always-open convenience stores, is planning a major Michigan expansion with the first location expected to open in the Detroit area in 2025.

Besides serving communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Sheetz stores are known for selling gasoline, specialty coffee drinks and made-to-order sandwiches and salads that customers request through touchscreen terminals.

Some of the menu items at other Sheetz locations include breakfast sandwiches, subs, wraps, sliders, pizza, salads, fried pickle chips, mozzarella cheese sticks and fries.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz in a media alert about the expansion. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Now with more than 660 locations in six states, Sheetz was founded in 1952 in Altoona, Pa. Each location employs about 30 people. Sheetz was listed as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list this year, and offers college tuition reimbursement, 12 weeks paid maternity leave and other benefits.

Details about how many Sheetz stores will open in Michigan were not immediately available. Visit sheetz.com for more details.