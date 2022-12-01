Dining calendar: Dec. 1 openings, wine dinners and more

DraftKings Sports & Social opens at Somerset: The first co-branded DraftKings Sports & Social bar and restaurant opens Thursday at the Somerset Collection in Troy. Billed as much more than a sports bar, the venue has a 32-foot LED media wall and other high-tech features that aim to offer a destination where “sports entertainment and sports betting will come together to create a truly premier experience,” said Scott Steenrood, COO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment (Sports & Social’s parent company) in a press release. The 10,400-square-foot restaurant with elevated pub cuisine is open for lunch and dinner daily, plus weekend brunch. 2850 Coolidge, Troy. (248) 729-3317. sportsandsocial.com/troy.

Chick-fil-A opens in Monroe: The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Monroe opens Thursday with dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service. This location will have seasonal items like the peppermint chip milkshake and chicken tortilla soup. The new Monroe location will participate in the brand’s Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local shelters, food banks and other nonprofits. 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. 2071 N. Telegraph, Monroe. chick-fil-a.com.

Waste-to-Table dinner at PizzaPlex: Learn how to cut down on food waste at home and keep food out of landfills while you enjoy a dinner of wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, salad and a side dish made by PizzaPlex and the chefs from Make Food Not Waste. Journalists from Planet Detroit and Tostada Magazine will be there share news and solutions about food waste in Metro Detroit. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8. $50. 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/waste-to-table-dinner-pizzaplex-tickets-468746843427.

Wines of Piedmont at San Morello: This curated wine and truffle dinner is hosted by master sommelier Josh Nadel and Plum Market’s master sommelier Madeline Triffon. Held in the restaurant’s private dining area, the five-course meal from chef Andrew Carmellini highlights white truffles and each course is paired with wines from the Piedmont region. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 8. $200 per person, all inclusive. A selection of wines and a la carte truffle dishes will be served alongside the regular menu Dec. 5-11, as well. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. sanmorello.com/celebration-of-piedmont.

Northern Michigan wine dinner at Frame: Join Elk Rapids-based Bos Wines and chef Randy Minish of Bellaire Michigan’s Terrain as they present an evening of Michigan food and drink with festive touches. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $80 per person plus taxes, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experiences/dinners-at-frame.

