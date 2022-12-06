Charming Karl's in the Siren Hotel has closed

Known for serving big stacks of pancakes, classic chicken and Maurice-style salads and offering a cozy, vintage Midwest ambiance, Karl's inside the Siren Hotel has permanently closed.

The diner, which opened toward the end of summer 2019, was helmed by award-winning Detroit chef Kate Williams, who said her team and the hotel group were unable to come to agreeable terms.

"There are some exiting projects on the horizon on both sides," she said in a statement sent to The Detroit News. "We want to thank our incredible team, wonderful guests, loyal patrons and our entire community for all the joy and memories."

Williams ended the statement with "stay tuned," a promise for more to come from the talented chef.

A representative for the hotel said the future of the second-level space is being determined.

The Siren Hotel, 1509 Broadway in Detroit, is still home home to very tiny and very pink Candy Bar cocktail lounge, high-end Albena tasting room restaurant, Paramita Records and live karaoke bar Sid Gold's.

