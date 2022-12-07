Dining calendar: Brunch events, fundraisers and more

Mootz Pizzeria hosts Michigan Human Society fundraiser: Throughout December, pizza lovers can get pizza and holiday-themed dog treats for $10 at downtown pizzeria Mootz; 100% of proceeds will benefit the Michigan Humane. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230. Mootzpizzeria.com.

Imaginate adds live music: During select evenings at fine dining destination Imaginate in Royal Oak, guests can enjoy live music from local talent. Hear the Steve Wood Quartet with Emma Aboukasm Fri.-Sat., DeAnna Victoria & Her Gentlemen of Swing Dec. 16-17, the Jake Schwandt Quartet on Dec. 23 and Bob Scheenweis Trio and Tiffany Gridiron on Dec. 30. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 633-8899. Imaginaterestaurant.com.

Fried Chicken and Caviar at Dragonfly: This popular monthly brunch returns Sunday. The chefs of Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up will serve the food while Dragonfly bar makes the drinks (both booze-y and nonalcoholic). Service is first-come, first-serve 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. facebook.com/friedchickencaviar.

Raventós I Blanc & Can Sumoi Wine Dinner at Takoi: Enjoy Spanish wines from Raventós I Blanc and Can Sumoi paired with a multi-course dinner. Takoi chef Brad Greenhill will showcase ingredients that are in season in late fall. 6 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $110 per person, plus taxes, fees and hospitality. 2520 Michigan, Detroit. exploretock.com/takoidetroit/event/378061.

Northern Michigan wine dinner at Frame: Join Elk Rapids-based Bos Wines and chef Randy Minish of Bellaire Michigan’s Terrain as they present an evening of Michigan food and drink with festive touches. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $80 per person plus taxes, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experiences/dinners-at-frame.

Brunch at Baobab Fare: A rare brunch service at this East African café in New Center, the team will serve African tea, mango salad, scrambled eggs, samosas, porridge and more, plus their own Ji passion fruit juice. The event celebrates the release of the new 32-ounce bottle of Ji. Ticketed seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. $59.98 per person. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/baobab-fare-pop-up-brunch-even-more-ji-release-party-tickets-478330307827.

