Assaggi Bistro in downtown Ferndale to close

One of Ferndale's longest-standing destinations will host its final service on New Year's Eve.

White-tablecloth restaurant Assaggi Bistro, which specializes in Italian and Lebanese cuisine, is closing. The owners confirmed the news in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, thanking loyal customers and saying the restaurant will get a "complete renovation" and reopen as a new concept this spring.

When owners Josie Knapp and George Gize opened Assaggi on West Nine Mile in Ferndale in 2000, the downtown area was more sparsely populated and was still on its way to being the walkable, colorful hub that it is known for being today.

A 2018 Detroit News restaurant review from Molly Abraham called the menu "ambitious" and said it "truly lives up to its promise."

Assaggi Bistro remains open for about two and a half more weeks, through New Year's Eve. Guests are encouraged to make reservations by calling (248) 584-3499 or visiting assaggibistro.com.

No one at the restaurant could be immediately reached Wednesday.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens