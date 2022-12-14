Dining calendar: Feast of the 7 Fishes and more events

Give some, get some at Roberts Restaurants: Purchase a gift card for Roadside B&G, Café ML, Streetside Seafood or Bill’s restaurants and get something small for yourself. For every $100 spent on gift cards, you’ll get an additional $20 gift card. RobertsRestaurantGroup.com.

Troy Sweetgreen now open: The second Michigan location for healthy, fast-casual brand Sweetgreen opend Tuesday in Troy. The 2,761-square-foot location can fit 36 diners inside, and later, an additioanl 30 on on outside patio. 730 E. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 720-6100. order.sweetgreen.com.

Smith & Co. launches new menu: Billed as an “elevated brew pub,” this Midtown restaurant has launched a new comfort foods menu featuring beer cheese fondue, kimchi fries, braised bulgogi beef, pizza, mac and cheese, a vegetarian lentil Bolognese and other dishes that pair well with beer from Nain Rouge Brewery next door. Smith & Co. is open for dinner Wed.-Sun. at 644 Selden, Detroit. Smithandcodetroit.com.

Tina Turner musical packages at the Statler: Ticketholders for “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” are invited to dine before the show and enjoy a three-course upscale meal for $85 per person. Stay parked at the Statler and walk the two blocks over to the Detroit Opera House. Three-course meal package runs through Sunday. 313 Park, Detroit. (313) 463-7111. Statlerdetroit.com.

Feast of the Seven Fishes wine dinner at Carrabba’s: Calamari Ricardo, seafood chowder, linguine frutti di mare, salmon nino with lobster ravioli and filled cannoli are all part of the multi-course Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at Carrabba’s restaurants, each course paired with a wine. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $55 per person. For locations and to reserve, visit carrabbas.com.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Three Cats: Sit down inside Three Cats restaurant to enjoy the traditional Italian-American meal Feast of the Seven Fishes, a seven-course seafood meal that has house-smoked whitefish pate, oysters Rockefeller, lobster tails, ahi tuna and more. Seatings start at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. $100 per person; wine packages and other drinks available a la carte. There are also children’s menu options. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858.

The Culinary Collective chefs series at Oak & Reel: Experience the talents of a nationally known chef right in Detroit during the “Culinary Collective” chef series. Oak & Reel chef Jared Gadbaw will first host his mentor and friend chef Michael White, who has worked highly rated restaurants, Jan. 19-20. Chefs Michael Galina and Aaron Martinez of Take Root Hospitality in St. Louis will visit Feb. 23-24 and NYC chef Eric Ramirez will come visit and cook March 9-10. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Get a seat for all three chef’s experiences for $1,200 per person, or pay around for each weekend $400 individually. Learn more and buy tickets at www.oakandreel.com/culinary-collective.

