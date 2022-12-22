Dining Calendar: Detroit area restaurants offer something special on New Year's Eve

All events are Dec. 31

Andiamo Detroit Riverfront: Dinner from a special chef-selected menu, plus live entertainment, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast. There’s also a party in the Wintergarden at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 with drinks, entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight ($150, $275 per couple). 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6700. Andiamoitalia.com.

Apparatus Room: Visit early for a five-course meal featuring canapes, poached halibut, duet of beef with whipped potatoes and more for $100 per person starting at 5 p.m. Later, there’s a seven-course meal with caviar and Manchego cheesecake for $140 per person. Both dinners include a glass of Lallier champagne. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600. detroitfoundationhotel.com/apparatus-room.

Bar Pigalle: Making its debut earlier this year, next week is Bar Pigalle’s first New Year’s Eve dinner service. They’re doing a four-course, family-style menu at 5 p.m. for $95 per person and a 7:30 p.m. five-course menu, also served family style, for $140 per person. The bar is open until 1 a.m. 2915 John R, Detroit. barpigalle.com.

Café Cortina: Say “felice anno nuovo” at this upscale Italian destination which is serving specials like filet mignon, African lobster tail, grilled lamb chops, sea scallops and Italian classics. There's also a three-course dinner starting at $125 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033. Cafecortina.com.

C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse: Specializing in barbecue and smoked meats, C.A.Y.A. will serve a four-course dinner with choice of starter, choice of salad, entrée and dessert for $60. Add wine pairings for $30. Earliest seating is 4 p.m. 1403 S. Commerce, Wolverine Lake. cayagrill.com.

Frame: Chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan serve a New Year’s Eve dinner fit for a Venetian Italian Carnevale with prosecco bottles, Venetian masks and party poppers, plus live music with Midtown Strings. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. $175 per person plus tax, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/new-years-eve-2023.

Highlands: Ring in 2023 high above the city on the Ren Cen’s 72nd floor where chef Shawn McClain and team will host a party with a 360-degree view of Detroit and Windsor. Tickets include open bar until 10:30 p.m., champagne toast at midnight, small plates and late-night snacks. 9 p.m. $200. Eat dinner in the Highlands restaurant before the party for $125 per person. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 877-9090. highlandsdetroit.com.

The Peterboro: Celebrating the return of this Cass Corridor restaurant and the new year, Peterboro is hosting a party with a buffet of small plates, champagne toast at midnight, party favors and a welcome shot. DJ Crate Digga will spin tunes and ticket also include two cocktails. 9 p.m. $100. 420 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 833-1111. thepeterboro.com.

Petty Cash: Dress to impress for the $85-per-person five-course dinner, served 5-9 p.m. or come by later for the party with DJ and complimentary champagne toast, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 20050 Livernois, Detroit. pettycashdetroit.com.

PizzaPlex: This southwest Detroit pizzeria will serve a five-course Italian dinner (with vegan and vegetarian options) plus karaoke, sparkling wine toast at midnight, plus a cash bar for additional drinks. 9 p.m. $90 (includes tip). 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-dinner-karaoke-at-pizzaplex-tickets-487273687717.

Symposia: Newly open in the Athenaeum Hotel in Greektown, Symposia will have NYE specials including 8-ounce prime filet with choice of lobster tail, crab oscar or fois gras, plus dessert and champagne. 5-11 p.m. Menu priced a la carte. 1000 Brush, Detroit. (313) 962-9366. Symposiadetroit.com.

Three Cats Restaurant: This Clawson restaurant is celebrating with a family friendly “Roaring Twenties” theme that includes a six-course dinner featuring shrimp cocktail, soup, salad, prime rib, dauphinoise potatoes and New York-style cheesecake for $100 per person. The kids’ menu for 12 and younger has a choice of petit filet with mashed potatoes, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken tender and fries, plus sides and dessert for $20. Adult beverages are a la carte. 5 p.m. seating. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. threecatscafe.com/specialevents.

Toria: A five-course fixed-price feast features grilled king prawns, rack of New Zealand lamb, grand cru chocolate mousse torte and more, including vegetarian options. Price includes a champagne toast. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. $110 per person. 115 E. Main, Northville. (248) 924-3793. Torianorthville.com.

Voyager: Tiny Ferndale restaurant Voyager is open for dine-in reservations for fish lovers, but the sustainable seafood hot spot also has carryout package for your low-key celebration at home. Get oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp and caviar a la carte or order one of the packages that has shellfish, tinned fish and all the accoutrement that makes it restaurant quality. 600 Vester, Ferndale. voyagerferndale.com/shop/fruits-from-the-sea-2022.

Melody Baetens