Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews

This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit.

Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make a reservation, if needed.

Oakland Tea House in Auburn Hills: Taiwanese street food in a comfortable, casual setting. Get the salty crispy chicken, bao buns, beef dumplings or one of the flavorful noodle dishes.

Review:Dishes our restaurant critic would go back for at Oakland Tea House

Boodles Restaurant in Madison Heights: A classic and longstanding steakhouse with live piano player, this Madison Heights staple has a vintage 1980s supper club vibe and dishes such as tableside Caesar salad, steak Diane, pasta, seafood and more.

Review:Classic Boodles is essential to Madison Heights dining scene

Freya in Detroit: Opened in late 2021, this multi-course tasting menu restaurants with excellent hospitality earned a rare four-star review last spring. A sister restaurant to nationally recognized Chartreuse Kitchen & Bar in Detroit, Freya must be booked by prepaid reservation and has awesome vegan options.

Review:What makes Freya one of Detroit's best new restaurants

Alma Kitchen in Grosse Pointe Park: What a cool neighborhood spot. Alma is eclectic, with a mix of American, Mexican and Asian dishes and a full bar.

Review:This neighborhood is lucky to have eclectic, comfy Alma Kitchen

Sylvan Table in Sylvan Lake: A stunning farm-to-table experience on an actual 3-acre farm inside a rustic-chic restored barn.

Review:Seasonal, sustainable Sylvan Table goes the extra acre

Fly Trap - Ferndale: We checked in with this colorful Woodward breakfast, lunch and brunch spot a few months after it reopened under new ownership.

Review:Fly Trap in Ferndale is as good as ever

Vino & Vibes in Utica: Very cool and chill wine bar with cocktails, a menu of shareable dishes and sometimes live music and other events.

Review:This might be the coolest bar in Utica

Guernsey Farms Dairy in Northville: When I found out this ice cream shop and restaurant with full bar started serving Detroit-style pizza, I had to check it out.

Review:Guernsey’s Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and chicken are utterly great

Olin Bar & Kitchen in Detroit: A deeper look at restaurateur Holly McClain's well-run downtown spot, which is casual, but polished and offers a variety of dishes that range in size and price point.

Review:Olin is a fabulous choice for dinner in downtown Detroit

Mezcal in Ferndale: Colorful and authentic Mexican cuisine with a full bar, Mezcal is already a popular destination in Ferndale.

Review:High praise for the tacos and tostadas at Ferndale’s Mezcal

Ladder 4 - Detroit: It's more of a bar than a restaurant, but the often-changing food menu is awesome and the wine selection is on point.

Review:Former firehouse Ladder 4 is a wine bar with superb food

Michigan & Trumbull in Detroit: Leading a new generation of Detroit-style pizzerias, my favorite Corktown restaurant makes some of the best food in the city for a decent price.

Review:Michigan & Trumbull in Detroit is a home run

Cornbread Restaurant in Southfield: Checking in with owner Patrick Coleman and his team for the 25th anniversary of this soul food staple, which moved locations and shortened its name in 2021.

Review:Cornbread is still Metro Detroit's go-to for Southern soul food

Cash Only Supper Club - Detroit: Swanky, upscale but not uptight and very pricey, Cash Only below Prime & Proper is dinner and a show for a special night out.

Review:Cash Only Supper Club is a whole night out

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens