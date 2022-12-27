Eminem-themed Detroit-style pizza pop up 'Slim Saucy's' coming to Ann Arbor

A dedicated Detroit-style pizza maker is bringing his new pop-up concept, Slim Saucy's, to Ann Arbor's Homes Campus brewery this week.

Joe Maino's Eminem-themed pizza service will be 5 p.m. Friday until around 9 p.m. or all the food sells out. They'll be sold by the super-large square slice at $8 each.

The vegetarian "Guilty Conscious" has spinach, artichoke, banana peppers, Parmesan and roasted garlic alfredo sauce. For meat-eaters, "Yellow Brick Road" has sausage, cherry peppers, caramelized onion, ricotta cheese, basil, Parmesan and a marinara sauce. "Sing for the Roni" is a classic Detroit-style pie with "cup and char" pepperoni, basil, Parmesan and marinara. Slim Saucy's pop up will also sell cheese-y breadsticks with your choice of marinara or ranch for dipping.

Most of these are nods to Eminem songs, but it's just a tribute. There's no official affiliation with the rapper.

Maino is a scholar of Detroit's square style. While he doesn't currently have his own pizzeria, he's worked for and studied with some of the best, including the late Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores' Detroit Style Pizza Co. He partnered with them while Randazzo was battling brain cancer.

"I started on this journey of wanting to have a Detroit-style pizzeria in 2013, which is shortly after I heard about Shawn Randazzo winning "World's Best Pizza Maker" (in Las Vegas) and I was like, really, we have something special here?"

"I grew up in Eastpointe right at Eight Mile and Gratiot, so I grew up eating Cloverleaf so I knew that was good pizza," he said, adding that when he tried Randazzo's Detroit Style Pizza Co. he thought it was "on a whole other level."

"I befriended (Randazzo) and followed him for years, and eventually took his training program," he said.

Maino also spent some time opening a Detroit-style pizza concept in Poughkeepsie, New York, called Hudson and Packard, but ultimately decided not to move out of Michigan. Hudson and Packard's co-founder Charlie Webb won second place in the "pan division" of the 2022 International Pizza Competition in Las Vegas.

As for Slim Saucy's, Maino said his goal is to keep doing pop-ups here and there at Homes Campus so long as things go well. He's hoping to open a brick-and-mortar Detroit-style pizzeria in the Ann Arbor area in the future, but it likely won't carry the name Slim Saucy's.

"This is 10 years of my experience really going in to try to make the best version (of Detroit-style pizza) that I feel anybody has probably ever seen, that's my goal," he said, adding that his product is a blend of his own bread-baking experience and working with his mentor Randazzo.

Find Slim Saucy's 5-9 p.m. Friday at Homes Campus, 112 Jackson Plaza in Ann Arbor. The brewery opens at noon. For more info on future pop-ups, follow on Instagram @slimsaucys.

