Southfield restaurant offers black-eyed peas package for New Year's Day

Eating black-eyed peas on Jan. 1 is a tradition said to bring luck for the new year.

Cornbread Restaurant & Bar in Southfield is making it easy for Metro Detroit soul food fans to get their lucky peas in order with a New Year's Day dinner package.

"Black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread are a must for a prosperous new year," said Cornbread Restaurant owner Patrick Coleman. He founded the restaurant more than 25 years ago as Beans & Cornbread. It moved down the road, shortened the name and became Cornbread in fall 2021.

The $64.99 package includes a slab of "backyard-style" spare ribs, eight pieces of fried chicken, a quarter-pan each of vegan black-eyed peas, traditional collard greens and creamy coleslaw. It should feed four-five people. Packages should be ordered by Saturday for pick up on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Call Cornbread Restaurant at (248) 208-1680 to place an order for the package.

The restaurant, 29852 Northwestern Highway in Southfield, is also open for dine-in and a la carte carryout from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Visit cornbreadsoulfood.com/menus to view the menu.

