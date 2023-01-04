Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin

In an email sent out to customers Tuesday night, Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business.

Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly Pumpkin near Cass and Canfield.

“On January 8th, 2023, we will begin a new chapter by reducing our Bakehouse footprint and closing our flagship café at 422 W. Willis,” said Victor in the newsletter. “We will be moving into a new home at the other end of our alley at 411 W. Canfield inside Jolly Pumpkin. Creating a shared space that will maintain the unique strengths of both businesses.”

Expected to open Feb. 14, the new Avalon at Jolly Pumpkin will have “sweets baked in-house … espresso … some of Avalon’s fan favorites, additional seating, new menu options and weekend brunch.”

Victor is asking for customers and members of the community to share their memories of the Willis cafe via email, Facebook or by coming by the cafe this week.

Victor cites a post-COVID economy as one of the reasons for the move.

“In the past two years since COVID hit, we have worked endlessly to restart and retool the entirety of the business,” she wrote. “Our dedicated staff and partners have invested enormous resources: time, money, heart and soul. This new economy demands collaborations, partnerships, increased efficiency, a reduced carbon footprint and shared resources. The economy has shifted and now, so must we.”

In addition to being in the Cass Corridor, Avalon has locations in downtown Detroit on Woodward, at the Meijer in Rivertown on Jefferson, at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak and in Ann Arbor.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens