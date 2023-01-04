Dining calendar: January wine events, pop-ups and more

DimSum Bar at FrameBar: This week a new residency for Frame in Hazel Park starts featuring dim sum with chef Ava Yau of Ann Arbor’s Of Rice and Men restaurant. She’ll cook there all month with skills Yau picked up during a recent trip through Indonesia and her native Thailand. The a la carte menu will have veggie spring rolls, pork bao buns, crab croquettes, shumai, crispy duck dumplings and much more. The residency runs through Jan. 29. Get a reservation for a table or walk-in and sit at the bar. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/dimsum-bar-at-framebar.

Après Ski at Ferndale Project: This monthlong event inspired by ski lodge culture includes a themed food menu, special beer releases, mulled wine, hot chocolate, beer cocktails and plenty of wood-burning fire pits to roast s’mores over. Buy a “lift ticket” for a day or the entire season and get 50% off draft beer. Runs through January at 567 Livernois, Ferndale. Ferndaleproject.com for more details.

Ladies' Whiskey Tasting at Thomas Magee’s: A woman’s whiskey tasting party is followed by acoustic soul, trap and hip-hop with Natasha Williams and Joe Smith. There will also be tacos and cigars in the “cigarden.” 8 p.m. Fri. 1408 E. Fisher, Detroit. facebook.com/events/560887578857975.

Live music at Cornerstone Village Bar & Grille: Though it opened in 2019, the Cornerstone Village Bar & Grille never had a proper grand opening because of the pandemic. They’re starting fresh in 2023 with a new chef, new menu and new cocktails. They’ll also have live music every Saturday in January with Laura Rain and the Caesars. 8 p.m. Saturdays in Jan. $15 cover. 17315 Mack, Detroit. (313) 821-4998 for reservations. Cornerstonevillagebarandgrille.com.

Toast to the New Year Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Celebrate the arrival of 2023 with a four-course Italian dinner paired with wines from the William Hill and Duckhorn Vineyards of California. The main course is wood-grilled sirloin with olive oil, herbs and melted gorgonzola cheese, served with sauteed broccoli and Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $55 per person. View locations and book at carrabbas.com.

Passport to Wine series at Andiamo: Metro Detroit restaurant group Andiamo and sommelier Andree Lux are hosting a six-part wine tasting series starting this month. Each month will feature a different region, starting with Napa Valley vs. Italy in January. The events include four small plates each with wine parings at various Andiamo locations. The series will end in June with a gala, and wine lovers who sign up for all five events Jan.-May will get a free ticket for the June party. The first event is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Andiamo Warren. Each tasting is $65 per person plus tax and tip. Visit andiamoitalia.com for full schedule, locations and to reserve.

Little Christmas Wine Tasting at Gaelic League: Dan and Kim McCarthy host this wine tasting, a fundraiser for the Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Tickets include wine, appetizers and a chocolate fountain. There will also be a silent auction. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 14. $30. Purchase by Jan. 11 at the bar or online. 2068 Michigan, Detroit. (586) 254-3541. Gaelicleagueofdetroit.org.

Melody Baetens