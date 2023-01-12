Dining calendar: Upcoming pop-up events, wine dinners and more

David Bowie-inspired menu at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Celebrate legendary rock star David Bowie’s birthday all month at Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi with a themed menu. The Life on Mushrooms pierogi have sauteed spinach, mushrooms, kashkaval cheese and potato. The shepherd’s pie-inspired Goblin King pierogi is stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, cheddar cheese and a red sauce. The Eastern Market business is also selling Hunky Dory chicken and dumpling soup. Items are sold frozen at the storefront or online. Get them hot and ready to eat on Saturdays for carryout. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also pop up at Urbanrest Brewing, 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale, the evening of Jan. 26 with the Bowie-inspired menu.

Chick-fil-A Livonia opens: The latest location for national fried chicken concept Chick-fil-A opens on Livonia Thursday. Owned and operated by Detroit native Vikki Hardy Brown, this location will give 100 local heroes free meals for a year and will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The new Chick-fil-A is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout starting Thursday at 11700 Middlebelt, Livonia. Chick-fil-a.com.

The Whitney takes a break: Longstanding, upscale mansion restaurant the Whitney is taking a break for some post-holiday enhancements, polishing and shining. The restaurant will be closed to customers through Jan. 18. Before then, some plans for the new year will be announced, including a revised menu and dining options. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700. Thewhitney.com.

Passport to France Wine Series at the Statler: Explore the wines of France without ever leaving Detroit at the Statler French-American Bistro’s wine pairing series. Directed by executive chef Sean Force and sommelier Lisa Ribaudo, the three-course experience starts Jan. 18 with the Left Bank of Bordeaux. It continues with different regions each month through Oct. All events are 7 p.m. and cost $99 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 313 Park, Detroit. (313) 463-7111. Statlerdetroit.com.

Angel’s Envy Dinner at Petty Cash: Executive chef Dominic McCord, pastry chef Jessica Chaney and mixologist Tiara Porter present a four-course dinner paired with drinks using Angel’s Envy sprits. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $120 per person. 20050 Livernois, Detroit. Pettycashdetroit.com.

The Hudson Cafe closes for renovation: Popular downtown Detroit breakfast spot the Hudson Cafe, 1241 Woodward, will temporarily close Jan. 22 for “a much needed renovation.” According to a social media post to customers, the updates and new layout will decrease wait times and increase productivity. A second location for the Hudson Cafe is expected to open in mid-February at Six Mile and Haggerty in Northville. Hudson-cafe.com.

Wine Tasting 101 at Khom Fai Thai: Sommelier Ted Ross and this popular Thai restaurant team up for a tour of Sonoma wine country. The event showcases the differences between four wines, plus an appetizer buffet. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. $60. 48856 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb. eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-101-sonoma-tickets-505715979107.

Chili Cook-Off at Blake’s Farm: Hard cider, craft beer, live music and all the homemade chili you can stand. Do you have a recipe that can win? Register by Jan. 31. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 18. $22 in advance, $27 at the door. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com/event/chilicookoff.

Bell’s expands Two Hearted IPA line: Craft beer fans can expect to see some new variations of Bell’s popular Two Hearted IPA on the shelves this year. The Hazy Hearted IPA is a tropical, fruity and hazy IPA available at select Michigan retailers and coming soon to the wider Great Lakes region. Also look for the Two Hearted Variety Pack, which has the original, Hazy Hearted, Big Hearted, a new imperial-style IPA and Change of Heart, a cold-style IPA. Bellsbeer.com.

Melody Baetens