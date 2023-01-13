Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open Chicken Guy restaurant in Livonia

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other food-related TV shows, is bringing his Chicken Guy concept to a brick-and-mortar location in Livonia.

"Hatching soon" reads the sign on the front of the brick building at 30130 Plymouth Road. The same plaza is also set to get a Beyond Juicery + Eatery.

Fieri is known for his signature look of spiky, bleached blonde hair and sunglasses worn on the back of his head, plus phrases like "this is money" and "taking the bus to flavortown."

Two years ago Fieri announced he was going to bring his Flavortown Kitchen ghost kitchen concept to operate out of a few Metro Detroit businesses, to be ordered through third-party delivery apps. Chicken Guy in Livonia is an actual brick-and-mortar walk-in business.

According to the City of Livonia's official Instagram page, the restaurant will open in March. Chicken Guy serves several styles of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and sides like fries, cole slaw, pickle chips and mac and cheese. According to its website, Chicken Guy brines its all-natural chicken in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk.

Chicken Guy is one of three new fried poultry joints coming to the Wayne County suburb. Thursday, a new Chick-fil-A opened on Middlebelt in Livonia, owned by Detroiter Vikki Hardy Brown. Florida-based Lee's Famous Chicken, known for honey-dipped chicken and biscuits, is opening soon a mile and a half west of Chicken Guy at 33351 Plymouth (there's another in Plymouth on Ann Arbor Road).

There has been no official word yet on if the laid-back chef will visit Livonia for the grand opening. Later this winter Fieri can be seen on the return of his Food Network competition show, "Tournament of Champions." Well known chefs will battle in a bracket-style culinary competition. ToC premieres Feb. 19 on Food Network and Discovery+.

