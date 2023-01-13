Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily

Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media.

The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service in the middle of August and reopened after Labor Day weekend.

An employee on the phone told The Detroit News the cafe will likely reopen in a few weeks. They are restructuring the menu and bringing out some new products for customers.

Milano Bakery and Cafe has stood at 3500 Russell in Detroit since 1975.