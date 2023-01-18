Mon Jin Lau rings in Year of the Rabbit with New Year's party

Eclectic Asian restaurant Mon Jin Lau has been part of the Troy dining scene for more than 50 years and is known for its celebratory Chinese New Year party.

Taking place on Jan. 29, the party includes a multi-course dinner and entertainment with magicians, fortune tellers and a special lion dance that will snake through the restaurant to bless the business and everyone inside with another year of good luck, happiness and prosperity. The lion dance is performed by the Detroit Lion Dance Association, a local group that appears at special events throughout the year.

"Food is obviously a very important part of celebrating the new year," said third-generation owner Bryan Chin. "Chinese people love good food."

Chin said this year's menu will be similar to last year's, which offered a "long life noodle" of shrimp lo mein, kimchi-stuffed dumplings and a five-spice short rib. The restaurant also has a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.

Chin and his brother Brandon have run the restaurant for the past 18 years with their father, Marshall Chin, who took it over from his parents before that. Jin and Mon Chin founded it in 1969. Bryan Chin says the name of the restaurant translates to ways: "house of 10,000 jewels" or "house of Mon and Jin."

"I can remember we've done the Chinese New Year party since I was a little kid. We've been in business for 54 years, so I want to say we've been doing that event at least 40," he said, "I remember following my dad around, chasing the lion when I was a kid and now my kids are doing the same thing."

The Jan. 29 event is family friendly and open to all ages. For a more modern bash, Mon Jin Lau will also host a Chinese New Year party on Feb. 1 as part of their "Shanghai Wednesday" club night. It's more of a nightclub vibe with a DJ, geared toward young professionals aged 21 and up.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Mon Jin Lau

6 p.m. Jan. 29

1515 E. Maple, Troy

$69 adults, $35 ages 3-10, free for kids 2 and younger

Includes multi-course meal and entertainment; 20% gratuity and any beverages will be charged that evening

Purchase tickets at monjinlau.com

More Lunar New Year events

Dimsum Bar at FrameBar: This Hazel Park bar and restaurant is hosting chef Ava Yau of Ann Arbor’s Rice and Men for a monthlong residency through Jan. 29. The a la carte menu has veggie spring rolls, crab croquettes, bao buns, shumai, A5 wagyu nigari and more. Open for dinner Wed.-Sun. through Jan. 29. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/dimsum-bar-at-framebar.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Detroit Public Library: Kids ages 5-12 can learn about this holiday and make crafts. Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 19. Free, but registration is requested. 5201 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 481-1402. https://detroitpubliclibrary.org/events/event/44519/.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Valade Park: Hosted by the Michigan Taiwanese American Organization, the event will have a dragon parade, lion dance, photo opportunities, a Taiwanese cultural display and other activities. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 22. 2670 Atwater, Detroit. facebook.com/mitai.org.

Chinese Heritage Night at Little Caesars Arena: Watch the Detroit Pistons battle the Houston Rockets at the seventh annual Chinese Heritage Night at LCA. Tickets purchased through the link get you a Chinese New Year Pistons T-shirt and a chance at a postgame free throw. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. $30-$45. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. pistons.com/chinesenewyear