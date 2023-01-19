Atwater Brewery offers beer 'made by robots' Thursday

The Detroit News

Open the pod bay doors, HAL. And bottom's up.

Atwater Brewery and Taphouse said it will serve Thursday a beer that was "brewed by robots" in honor of HAL 9000, the iconic artificial intelligence antagonist in the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Officials for the brewery said in a Facebook post last week Friday that it will offer its Artificial Intelligence IPA at its three Michigan locations: Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park, and Grand Rapids.

"Join us at our Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Grosse Pointe Park tap houses on January 19th, $2.001 per pint as an homage to HAL 9000’s Odyssey through space," the post said.

In the movie based upon the science fiction novel written by Arthur C. Clarke that features HAL 9000, the thinking, talking supercomputer becomes operational in January 1992.

Atwater Brewery is owned by Golden, Colo.-based Molson Coors. The company acquired the Detroit craft beer company in 2020.