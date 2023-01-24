Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years.

This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.

"After years of trying to renegotiate our current lease we've come to the sad conclusion it's time to move on," owners Kristen Calverley and Nate Peck said in a social media post Monday night. They announced their intention to relocate and thanked customers and neighbors. "The goal is to find our new space by July 2023 and we promise to keep you all updated."

Calverley told The Detroit News that they are open to where their new home is, and they're definitely planning to stay in Detroit.

"We've learned a lot of really hard lessons, so this time around we're going to be more cautious," she said, adding that she wouldn't say they're being priced out of the neighborhood, but they're not able to operate the business the way they want at their current location. "We've prioritized keeping things as affordable as possible, committed to paying a living wage and we want to continue our charitable donations. Running this business has to feel more meaningful to us and less transactional, because otherwise it's really draining."

While the name is a nod to the city's baseball history, these two Metro Detroit natives can make their popular, square Detroit-style pizzas at any intersection. Calverley and Peck, who are Metro Detroit natives, started Michigan & Trumbull in a food hall in Pittsburgh. After moving home to Michigan, they opened inside the now-closed Fort Street Galley food hall before opening the sit-down restaurant in Corktown.

For now, it's business as usual for Michigan & Trumbull at 1441 W. Elizabeth until this summer. The pizzeria is open for dine-in and carryout 1-9 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 3-9 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 637-4992 or visit michigantrumbullpizza.com.

