Dining news and events: Burns Night, new menus, wine parties and more

Dim sum residency moves out, Sidebiscuit moves in at Frame Bar: Your last chance to try the dim sum menu of small plates from chef Ava Yau of Ann Arbor’s Of Rice and Men is this week. Her menu of dumplings, shumai, sate, nigiri and more will be served in the bar room through Sunday. Next week, chef Jordan Balduf of Ann Arbor’s Sidebiscuit will bring his “Mr. Good Bar” residency. The Buffalo native will serve house-made pork rinds, Buffalo banchan, a Buffalo wedge salad, beef on weck, chicken wings and more. He’s there Wed.-Sun. Feb. 1-26. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/framebar-sidebiscuit.

Burns Night Supper at Urbanrest: Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery is hosting an evening of Scottish culture, food, music and history in celebration of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. The a la carte menu will feature specialties like haggis, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and more. Urbanrest Brewing Company will supply the beer. 5-9 p.m. Sat. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. Ackroydsbakery.com.

For the Love of Wine at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Get a four-course meal with wine pairings, starting with an antipasti plate paired with Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc, followed by a pasta course, wood-grilled fillet and strawberry sogno for dessert. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $70 per person. Find a location and book at carrabbas.com.

Free fries for customers at grand opening at HopCat Royal Oak: When the 11,300-square-foot HopCat opens to the public in downtown Royal Oak on Feb. 11, the first 100 guests in line will get free “cosmic fries” for a year, plus a chance at other swag and giveaways. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11. 430 S. Main, Royal Oak. Hopcat.com.

From Cell to Cellar at Andiamo Bloomfield: Enjoy a sampling of Michael Franzese’s Armenian wines with Franzese and sommelier Lisa Ribaudo. Tickets include stories from Franzese, a former crime family capo turned motivational speaker, plus wine and hors d’oeuvres. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $49 plus tax and gratuity. 6676 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. Andiamoitalia.com.

Michelin-starred chef Mariya Russell at Frame: Billed as “Modern Dinner with Friends,” Frame is hosting the first Black woman to win a Michelin star, Chicago’s Kumiko and Kikkō chef Mariya Russell and her partner Garrett Russell. Together they also won Best New Restaurant from Food & Wine magazine in 2019. In March at Frame they’ll serve a menu of pastrami-spiced venison tartare, smoked whitefish fritters, poached trout with crispy skin and more. Tickets just went on sale this week. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. March 4 and 4 and 7 p.m. March 5. $90 per person plus tax, fees and beverages. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/modern-dinner-chef-mariya-russell/

New menu at Public House: Executive chef Darius Hamilton has revamped both the standard and the vegan menu at Ferndale’s Public House. Look for carne asada fries, a fresh catch of the week, pastrami sandwich, fish and chips and old favorites like the PH burger candied bacon. The vegan menu has cauliflower steak, vegan meatball sub, harissa carrots and more. Open for dinner nightly plus weekend brunch. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. Publichouseferndale.com.

Sweetgreen opens in Ann Arbor: Seasonal and healthy concept Sweetgreen opened its third Michigan location this week at 311 S. State in Ann Arbor. The other Michigan locations are in Birmingham and Troy. Sweetgreen also recently launched a winter menu featuring a new sweet and slightly smoky dressing and dipping sauce from Chicago’s chef Charlie McKenna; get it on the barbecue chicken and squash plate or roasted barbecue squash side dish. Sweetgreen.com.

Meijer Grocery opens two stores: Thursday is the debut of a new style of Meijer stores called Meijer Grocery, which will focus on a more streamlined shopping experience with a smaller footprint than the average Meijer supermarket. The two new stores open at 6 a.m. Jan. 26 at 1107 S. Lapeer in Lake Orion and 15375 24 Mile in Macomb Township. Meijer.com/Meijer-grocery.

