Restaurant Review: Downtown's Wright & Company is still a worthy destination

Nearly a decade ago, the big buzz restaurant in downtown Detroit was the upper-level Wright & Company, a hotly anticipated, chef-driven destination with craft cocktails and shareable plates.

Along with places such as Roast Detroit, Gold Cash Gold and Selden Standard, Wright & Company was part of a new wave of Detroit restaurants that caught the eye of national food writers and diners from all over the metro area after it opened in 2014. (Co-owner and chef Marc Djozlija was nominated for a James Beard award in the Best Chef - Great Lakes Region category in 2015 as well as an accolade for Food & Wine magazine two years later.)

Today, it seems a new restaurant with a chef-crafted menu, Instagram-worthy drinks and a full-steam publicity team behind it open on a weekly basis. The city has changed, and in many ways so has Wright & Company.

The dining room in the building, which dates back to the late 1800s — it was once the home of the Wright-Kay jewelry firm, hence the name — still has a rustic-chic feel. There is a lot of exposed brick, a mounted moose head and those hard, metal restaurant chairs, but also marble tables, deep red banquettes and a glitzy chandelier. The latter hangs over table 40, which is one of the best seats in the city, with its unique view of downtown from the second floor: high up enough to be special but not so high in the sky that you can't make out the details of the folks marching down Woodward. With many new stores open and construction projects continuing, this view is evolving.

The biggest and most welcome change to Wright & Company, though, was the addition of executive chef Kyle Schutte, who Djozlija brought on board in 2021. Bringing in a new chef to keep things fresh was a smart move.

Detroiters were introduced to this West Coast transplant in 2018 when he was plucked to helm the opening of nearby Besa, a hospitality-forward downtown restaurant in the historic Vinton Building. Schutte brought over one of my favorite dishes from there, a mint, basil and Brussels sprouts salad dressed with Thai chili with Rice Krispies cereal thrown in for added crunch and texture.

The dish is part of the Wright & Company menu now, which is a relatively brief list of snacks and shareable plates that range from casual and fun to labor intensive and high end.

I was surprised that first dish on the menu — a longstanding snack of house-made potato chips dressed up with a cheddar cheese sauce and bacon — ended up being one of my favorite parts of the evening. I especially loved the tiny diced tomatoes that were made into a tangy relish, a great way to showcase an ingredient that is colorful, yet currently not in season.

The trio of pork belly sliders, another snack that's been on the menu for a while, had great flavor and texture to the meat, but there was too much bread-to-filling ratio. Thankfully the soft, round brioche is of good quality.

The potato pavé was many precise layers of potato stacked in a perfect rectangle and decorated with greens, pistachio for crunch and dried strawberries for a hit of sweetness. It was a bit crispy on the outside and softer inside, which I liked, and the marrow cream gave it a meaty flavor making the potato seem more like a main course than a side dish.

Our server suggested the Kyoquot Sound sablefish as a main course, and it was a multi-textured, satisfying dish that brightened up a rainy January evening with its tropical and colorful pineapple chimichurri. It's laid over the flaky sablefish, which is similar to halibut, that is brined with lemon and thyme and then grilled. It all sits on a mound of dark, naturally sprouted wild rice that has a sturdy texture. There's a bit of chili crisp in the mix, giving a lovely wave of heat.

The sablefish dish is something that evolved from another dish from the warmer season that was made with halibut and a plum chimichurri. Schutte is always making changes and tweaking the menu to keep things fresh, either based on available ingredients or his own whim.

The addition of chef Schutte isn't the only welcome recent change. Wright & Company also takes reservations now; previously it was first-come, first-serve and you couldn't reserve a table unless you had a large party.

More nonalcoholic cocktails have been added to the drink list, too, which is bigger than the food menu. That’s classic Wright & Company for you, though, since the other owner is Sugar House founder Dave Kwiatkowski. Bar manager Andrea Brandi has crafted some interesting beverages, some that mirror classic cocktails, like the "Fashionable Guy," which looks and smells just like an Old Fashioned, but instead of a punch of booze upon first sip you get a mellow, vanilla tea flavor.

Finally, the dessert menu has some tempting-sounding dishes — orange and rye cake, burrata in toast, coconut panna cotta — but I think the simplest one is the best: butterscotch pudding. Served in a glass jam jar and topped with a light tuft of nutmeg whipped cream, it's sweet without being sugary and tastes like the hard candy, but with a lovely, smooth pudding consistency. Usually I prefer a second cocktail at the end of a meal over dessert, but this pudding is cheaper and possibly more satisfying.

The $8 dessert has been on the menu for years, and is yet another example of chef Schutte and his team knowing where to make improvements and when to leave a good thing alone.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Wright & Company

1500 Woodward, 2nd floor, Detroit

(313) 962-7711 or wrightdetroit.com

Rating: ★★★ (excellent)

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-midnight Fri. and 4 p.m.-midnight Sat. The kitchen closes one hour before the bar.

Prices: Starters and snacks, $14-$18; shareable main plates, $16 up to around $55; dessert, $8-$16; cocktails, $14-$40; beers, $6-$10; wine by the glass, $12-$15; nonalcoholic specialty drinks, $9-$12.

Reservations: Yes, via the Tock platform

Carryout: Not typically, no

Outdoor dining: No

Noise level: Convivial

Accessibility: No barriers, everyone takes an elevator to the 2nd floor

Parking: Nearby paid lots and garages; the Z Garage is a few minutes walk away

What the stars mean:

★ — good

★★ — very good

★★★ — excellent

★★★★ — extraordinary