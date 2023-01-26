Stache International in Eastern Market is closing after this weekend

Known for colorful cocktails, eclectic bar food and a great vegan menu, Stache International bar and restaurant in Eastern Market is closing up shop after this weekend.

The business started as a food pop-up serving house-smoked meats and bar food at neighboring pub Thomas Magee's Sporting House. In January 2016, Stache opened its own space with a menu of inventive eggrolls, chicken wings, hefty sandwiches, sausages and more.

A year later, owners acquired their own liquor license and started selling drinks made with Faygo, lemonade and other sweet treats. Stache also became a regular spot to see local bands, hear DJs or sing karaoke.

"We are here to share the bittersweet news that we have sold the bar and our final weekend slinging Mom Bombs as Stache International will be this weekend," owners said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday. "We are so proud of what we have accomplished throughout all the good years, lean years, bad years (lookin’ at you COVID) and everything in between."