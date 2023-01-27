Two Detroit chefs will face off on ‘The Talk’ Monday on CBS

There will be a friendly burger battle between two Detroit chefs on Monday’s episode of “The Talk” on CBS.

Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden, of the Kitchen by Cooking with Que in New Center, and Max Hardy, of Coop Detroit in the Detroit Shipping Company and JEDs Detroit pizzeria, will face off for the title of “best burger” on the 2 p.m. episode.

Hardy, a Michiganian of the Year in 2021, will make his Coop Caribbean Fusion burger, which earned him the top prize at the 2022 Burger Battle in Eastern Market. Broden will make her plant-based Oh Kale Yeah burger, which is made with Beyond meat, sautéed kale, mushrooms and vegan cheese.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing Detroit’s culinary talent on a national stage,” said Hardy in a statement. He’s no stranger to cooking on television; he’s competed on “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “BBQ Brawl.” “I’m excited to have some friendly competition with chef Que … either way Detroit is a winner and I love that.”

Broden said being on “The Talk” is “like a dream come true” and she’s excited to share the opportunity with Hardy.

“I’m bringing my A-game, so Max better be ready, because I’m coming with my game face on,” she said.

“The Talk” is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales.

