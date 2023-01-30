Olga’s debuts new menu items including chicken wings with 'snacker' seasoning

Michigan restaurant brand Olga’s Kitchen announced the launch of new menu items Monday, including the first-ever “Snacker Wings.”

The chicken wings are tossed in Olga’s signature snacker seasoning and served with a side of ranch dressing. The wings come in two sizes and your choice of three flavors: snacker, sweet honey Sriracha or tangy barbecue.

“Olga’s Snackers have been a fan-favorite menu item for decades and we’re thrilled to take the crave-able seasoning fans know and love and add them to wings for a whole new way to enjoy a signature Olga’s flavor,” said Olga’s Kitchen’s director of culinary and purchasing Tom Ruddy in a media alert. “Being a more than 50-year-old brand, we’re proud of our rich, entrepreneurial history and are embracing the same spirit of innovation our founder Olga had with the new items we’re introducing to our guests.”

Olga’s Kitchen Monday also announced a new starter, Brussels sprouts tossed in Olga dressing with feta cheese, plus two new bowl entrees. The loaded hummus bowl is topped with red onion, chickpeas, beets, feta cheese, tomato and served with baked Olga bread. The power bowl is similar, but uses a base of crispy Brussels sprouts instead of hummus.

For locations and menu details visit olgas.com.