Calexico out, new Fabio Viviani concept in at One Campus Martius

California-Mexican restaurant Calexico has closed its downtown Detroit restaurant, but the space at 1040 Woodward won’t stay empty for long.

Wednesday Bedrock Detroit announced celebrity chef Fabio Viviani will bring a new dining concept to One Campus Martius. Expected to open in the summer, the restaurant will have Italian and Mediterranean influences, but the name and an exact opening date will be announced later this year.

"Chef Fabio Viviani has captivated the hospitality industry with exciting restaurant concepts across the country, and we look forward to welcoming him to downtown Detroit later this year. His new concept joins the highly-trafficked Woodward Avenue corridor, adding culinary diversity and destination dining near the Hudson's development,” said Bedrock Detroit COO Ivy Greaner in a media alert.

Chicago-based Viviani has opened other concepts in Metro Detroit, including Bar Verona restaurants in Macomb County.

Born from a New York City taco cart, Calexico opened in the summer of 2016 and was the first Calexico outside of NYC. The space was formerly Olga’s Kitchen.

