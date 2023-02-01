Dining calendar: Celebrate Black History Month with these food and drink events

Coffee ceremony to celebrate Black History Month at Detroit Public Library: Join chef Helina Melaku of Konjo me Coffee in a free coffee ceremony to mark Black History Month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18. Free, but registration is limited and required. Bowen Branch, 3648 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. detroitpubliclibrary.org/events/event/44381.

Black History Month-themed Cookie Decorating at Carhartt Workshop: Sweet Peas Baked Goods leads an adult class in decorating cookies using “all shades of melanin.” Learn piping techniques and enjoy light refreshments while decorating four sugar cookies. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 25. $25. 5800 Cass, Second Floor, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/524029194427.

Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theater: Black Spirits Legacy, Pronghorn and others present the 6th Taste of Black Spirits event, which aims to showcase Black-owned and Black-led liquor, wine and beer brands. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 25. $55 and up. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-black-spirits-the-history-6th-edition-tickets-438020520167.

Taste the Diaspora Detroit Resistance Brunch at Freya: Taste the Diaspora returns for its third year with a month of initiatives to celebrate food and culture and raise awareness to how African Americans have used food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. One of these events will be at the end of Black History Month at Freya restaurant. Choose a shoebox lunch showcasing a menu featuring berbere spiced chicken with pigeon peas and rice or curried fried catfish with sweet potato grits. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26. $40. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/bhm-shoebox-lunches. All month anyone can also sponsor a shoebox lunch to get a meal into the hands of someone who needs one, $30, via tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/sponsorboxes.

African Wine Dinner at Frame: The chefs and owners of Burundi restaurant Baobab Fare in New Center, Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, will team up with sommelier Sean Crenny for an evening of East African cuisine paired with African wines. Diners can also choose among a list of smoky cocktails by Jaz’min Weaver that also pair with the food. 7 p.m. March 2. $85 per person plus tax and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/african-wine-dinner-baobab-fare.

More upcoming events

Culture and Cuisine events in Canton: Once a month, the city of Canton will host a “Culture & Cuisine” experience at various houses of worship to help residents get to know their neighbors with a brief overview of faith and customs, plus samples of food and music from that culture. The events are Feb. 3 at the Muslim Community of Western Suburbs, March 24 at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, April 28 at Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and May 5 at the St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church. $10 per person, per visit. Register and learn more at cantonfun.org/register.

Free cooking demos at Oakland County Farmers Market: EdibleWOW magazine and the Oakland County Farmers Market have teamed up to offer a series of free cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs to showcase how to use fresh produce available in the market. On Feb. 11 see chef Frank Turner from Pontiac General Hospital, followed by chef Amanda Saab from Amanda’s Plate on Feb. 25. Demos are 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25 and April 8. 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. (248) 858-5495. Oaklandcountyparks.com.

Variety Cocktails & Cuisine at the Townsend Hotel: A benefit for Variety children’s charities, this casual fundraising event features food from Café ML, Andiamo, Birmingham Pub, Crispelli’s, Joe Muer Seafood and the Rugby Grille. The party also has drinks, raffles, entertainment and dancing. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 16. $95-$175. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. Variety-detroit.com.

Melody Baetens