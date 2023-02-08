HopCat Royal Oak opens Saturday with free fries

Craft beer bar and restaurant HopCat makes its triumphant return to Royal Oak this week when the new location opens Saturday.

Following an invitation-only ribbon-cutting event with local officials Friday, the new music-themed, 266-seat restaurant will open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday. The first 100 guests through the door will get free "cosmik fries" — HopCat's signature seasoned fries dish — for one year. Guests who dine in for lunch or dinner on Saturday may also be randomly chosen to win a year's supply of cosmik fries, and some HopCat merchandise will be distributed while it lasts.

What's different about this HopCat location is the two state-of-the-art kitchens, one for fulfilling carryout, catering and third-party app orders and another dedicated to keeping things flowing for the dine-in guests.

"As the dining landscape has changed so much, HopCat decided to open with a second off premise kitchen in our building,” said general manager Kinnewu Pulford in a media alert. “This will ensure that we can execute all of our to-go guests efficiently without compromising our service standards that made us so popular in the area prior. Needless to say, we are very, very excited to be back in the city of Royal Oak."

Those having lunch or dinner in the restaurant can choose to sit at one of the many high-top tables, booths or at the bar. This spring the restaurant will also have a large, dog-friendly sidewalk patio, and inside there is a flexible space for private parties and events.

This is the second go-around for HopCat in downtown Royal Oak. It was originally a three-story restaurant on Fifth Avenue, but it closed during the pandemic after three years of business.

Starting Saturday, HopCat Royal Oak will be open 10 a.m.-midnight Sun.-Thurs. and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak.

