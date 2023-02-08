Dining calendar: Restaurants, brands launch new items, plus more food news and events

Restaurants, brands launch new items

Dilla Dills from McClure’s Pickles: Paying homage to the late Detroit producer J Dilla, who would have turned 49 years old this month, McClure’s Pickles have launched Dilla Dills. The limited-edition pickle jars are labeled with a QR code that leads to a special J Dilla Spotify playlist. Proceeds from the pickles will be donated to Pay Jay Productions, Inc. Find Dilla Dills at Bodega Market, 2671 Brush in Detroit or online for $13.99 at mcclures.com.

Brunch at Bonefish Grill: Sunday brunch is now available featuring savory frittatas, French toast sticks and shareable pitches of blackberry red sangria, mango white sangria or margaritas. There are other brunch drinks to order by the glass, like Bloody Marys, mimosas and espresso martinis. Bonefishgrille.com.

Cookies & Cream at Nothing Bundt Cakes: This sweet cake chain has added a Cookies & Cream bundt cake flavor with Nothing Bundt Cake’s classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with NBC’s signature cream cheese frosting. Nothingbundtcakes.com.

Loaded tots at Domino’s Pizza: The Michigan-based pizza chain has added loaded tots to the menu just in time for the Super Bowl. The three varieties include Philly cheese steak tots, cheddar bacon tots and “melty 3-cheese” tots. They’re $6.99 each when ordered as a mix and match menu item. Dominos.com.

Shrimp Nibblers return to White Castle: Just in time for the Lenten season, White Castle has brought back Shrimp Nibblers and added the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers. The bite-sized butterfly shrimp items are on the menu through April 9. Whitecastle.com.

More:Olga’s debuts new menu items including chicken wings with 'snacker' seasoning

Upcoming food and beverage events

Weekly pizza-making class at PizzaPlex: Learn how to make authentic Napoletana pizza at this private class that covers dough prep, pizza ingredient fundamentals, baking in a wood-fired oven and a tasting of Campania wines and Italian cheeses. 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. $115. 4458 W. Vernor, Detroit. Get tickets at pizzaplex.com/#events.

Cupcake crawl at Canterbury Village: Stroll through the shops at this quaint attraction, sample cupcakes and vote on your favorite. There are also food trucks, fire pits, and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $2 entry at the door. 2357 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. (248) 391-1900. Canterburyvillage.com.

Black History Month Celebration at Detroit Shipping Company: Besides drink specials and great food from a diverse group of chefs, this Midtown food hall will also have pop-up shops, live music and giveaways from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 18, followed by karaoke night. 474 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 462-4973. Detroitshippingcompany.com.

Chili’in the Ville in Downtown Northville: More than a dozen area restaurants and the Northville City and Township fire departments will face off to determine who has the best chili recipe. The competitors include last year’s winner, Browndog Barlor & Restaurant. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25. $10, includes eight chili tasting samples. Buy tickets at Mod Market, 150 Mary Alexander Court in Northville, or at modmarketnorthville.org.

Michigan Winter Beer Festival in Comstock Park: The annual Michigan Brewers Guild’s winter event returns with 124 breweries offering more than 720 beers and 90 distinct styles. Enthusiast Members of the MBG can get into the festival grounds early, and it’s $35 to join the club. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 25. Standard tickets are $60 in advance, $70 day of and include 15 three-ounce sample tokens. LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W. River Dr NE, Comstock Park. Mibeer.com. If you’re holding out for something closer to Metro Detroit, the Guild’s annual Summer Beer Festival returns to Riverside Park in Ypsilanti July 21-22. Tickets go on sale in late June.

Taste the Diaspora Detroit Resistance Brunch at Freya: Taste the Diaspora returns for its third year with a month of initiatives to celebrate food and culture and raise awareness to how African Americans have used food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. One of these events will be at the end of Black History Month at Freya restaurant. Choose a shoebox lunch showcasing a menu featuring berbere spiced chicken with pigeon peas and rice or curried fried catfish with sweet potato grits. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26. $40. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/bhm-shoebox-lunches. All month anyone can also sponsor a shoebox lunch to get a meal into the hands of someone who needs one, $30, via tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/sponsorboxes.

Melody Baetens