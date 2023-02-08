Where to find warm, flaky burek in Metro Detroit

Burek are meat or cheese pies encased in a flaky, layered phyllo crust, often served in countries such as Turkey, Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria and elsewhere in southeastern Europe.

Luckily, you can find these savory snacks in restaurants and bakeries around Metro Detroit, too. Some are square, others are round and sliced like pie, and you can also find burek coiled into a spiral.

My favorite thing about burek — or börek, byrek or berak — is the layers. Crispy on the outside, and warmer and softer as they get toward the center where there's savory seasoned beef and onion, or crumbly feta and Bulgarian cheeses. It's a sturdy snack that can be eaten fresh out of the oven or munched on later in the day when you need a hearty lunch. Save a slice to heat up for breakfast the next day.

Warm up this winter and grab a burek – and a few napkins – from one of these local businesses.

ATKO Market and Bakery in Livonia and Shelby Township

These neighborhood markets specialize in imported groceries from southeastern Europe, as well as fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods like stuffed croissants, pitas and burek. If you've never had burek, start here. Sold as a slice or in half or whole round pies — like a pizza, and even served in a small pizza box — ATKO's burek comes in many varieties: seasoned beef, feta cheese, feta and spinach or pizza with a house-made sauce, mushrooms, ham, oregano, mozzarella and sheep's cheese. They also make vegan burek with cabbage, apple or potato. ATKO is a good place to stock up on your rakija or other imported liquors from the region, too.

Open daily. 46733 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township. (586) 739-6690. 31245 Eight Mile, Livonia. (734) 655-0011. atkomarkets.com.

Family Donut Shop in Hamtramck

The U-shaped, flaky beef or cheese burek, which is also sold by the slice or a whole pie, tends to sell out early at this neighborhood doughnut shop. While you're here, stock up on the Polish treat paczki ahead of Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 21.

Open daily, early. 11300 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 368-9214.

Euro Mini Mart in Hamtramck

The name says it all: this is a tiny market in Hamtramck selling imported staples, plus freshly made items, including burek. Get beef, cheese or spinach and cheese burek in a round, spiral shape, plus other baked goods, groceries and even beer and wine.

Closed Sundays. 11415 Jos. Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 365-1371.

Grand Mid-East Pastry Delight in Troy

The burek at Grand Mid-East Pastry are advertised as more of an eggroll, with a thinner phyllo casing and more filling. Choose meat or vegetable for about $3 each. The bakery, which is on DoorDash and Uber Eats, specializes in baklava, maamoul and Lebanese pies.

Open daily. 36949 Dequindre, Troy. (586) 979-3960. mepdelight.com.

Pattternz in Sterling Heights

Not Balkan, but this mom and pop restaurant has a huge menu of Syrian comfort foods. They serve a different style of burek – or “berak,” as they spell it – with your choice of beef, cheese or spinach. Their version is a little smaller, with the house-made pastry completely enveloping the filling. They come six or 12 to an order, perfect for sharing with the whole office.

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 38944 Dequindre, Sterling Heights. (586) 693-5700. Pattternz.com.

Bosna Grill in Sterling Heights

Come for the meat, cheese and spinach pies that are similar to the coil-style burek, but stay for other Bosnian comfort foods like cevapi sausages, stuffed cabbages and fresh-baked lepina flatbread. Have lunch or dinner at this casual strip mall eatery, or stop in mid-day for a Bosnian coffee and plate of crepes.

Open daily. 2100 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (586) 275-0279.

Jakova Grill in Sterling Heights

Apparently this Macomb County suburb is burek central. Jakova Grill is an Albanian diner that serves qofte (meatballs) and pljeskavica, which is similar to a burger patty. Their circular burek is just called "pie" on the menu and you have a choice of meat or cheese filling. Don't sleep on the meaty qebapa, or beef sausages, which are served with a large, fluffy, house-made pita bread and a bright, shredded cabbage salad. Visit Jakova Grill and have a seat, or order carryout on the phone or through Grubhub.

Closed Mondays. 38037 Mound, Sterling Heights. (586) 939-3940.

Balkan Food Bakery in Clinton Township

Essential imported groceries and freshly baked goods, including coiled, flaky burek, can be found at this no-frills grocery store. Customers rave about the Balkan lamb and friendly service.

Open daily, early. 35791 Harper, Clinton Township. (586) 746-0762.

