PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit to close at the end of the month

After bringing a taste of Naples, Italy to southwest Detroit for the past several years, PizzaPlex on West Vernor will close at the end of the month.

Owners of the bar and restaurant — partners Alessandra Carreon and Drew McUsic — called the decision to close "tough but necessary" in a statement on social media Thursday.

"From the Neapolitan oven we sourced, to the events we hosted, to the team members who helped write and tell our story over the years, to the introduction of Filipino dishes on our menu — we made every single decision with deep intention, and we all tried our best."

PizzaPlex, the only certified Verace Pizza Napoletana pizzeria in Detroit, is open for dining in and pickup Fri.-Sun. through the end of the month. The final Thursday night pizza cooking class is 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets are sold at eventbrite.com/d/mi--detroit/pizzayolo.

On Feb. 27, PizzaPlex will host a vermouth party with cocktails and information about the spirit. The party, which costs $25 to attend, runs 6-8 p.m. and is followed by industry night with no cover from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

A GoFundMe with a modest goal has launched to help PizzaPlex employees make the transition to new jobs, gofund.me/afc8c548. PizzaPlex is at 4458 W. Vernor in Detroit. Call (313) 757-4992 or visit pizzaplex.com.

Across town, another Italian-centric restaurant, Bar Verona in Commerce Township, announced its closure on Thursday. The same restaurant group continues to run the Bar Verona in Washington Township and Verona Inspired Italian restaurant in Shelby Township.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetes