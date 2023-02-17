Eastern Market restaurant Bunny Bunny reopens with counter service

A community-focused restaurant with an eclectic menu, Bunny Bunny is reopening for service after announcing it would close at the end of last summer.

Serving a mix of southern American and northern Indian and South African cuisines, Bunny Bunny has returned with a more streamlined service model. Now, guests order their food at the counter and can take it as a carryout, or enjoy it in the dining room or upstairs at Collect beer bar.

Guests can still order online for carryout, and in some cases, delivery.

"After some careful thought, we've decided that we are going to stay in the space and finish our lease that extends through 2024," said Bunny Bunny chefs Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla in a statement sent to The Detroit News.

"As everyone has seen over the last three years, the dining landscape is constantly changing and we're doing our best to adjust and adapt. Through these processes we will hopefully create a model that is sustainable for us and the guest."

Jackson and Tootla opened Bunny Bunny during the pandemic in 2020 with a pay-it-forward business model and Chinese cuisine, which was praised by food writers and critics across town. A year later, they changed the cuisine to better reflect their personal roots.

A few of the dishes on the menu now include butter chicken roti wraps, chicken and dumplings, green crab curry and Goan pork noodles, plus some daily specials. On Sundays they'll serve a different menu of burgers and fried chicken biscuits.

Bunny Bunny, 1454 Gratiot in Detroit, is open 5-9 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 1-9 p.m. Sat. and noon-3 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 974-6122 or visit bunny-bunny.square.site.

