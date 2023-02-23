Dining calendar: Pizza deals, paczki burgers, brunch news, wine dinners and more

Upcoming dining events and food news

Make Your Own Pizza at Sidecar Slider Bar: Kids can shake off the late winter blues with a make-your-own-pizza experience. The house pizza chef will deliver a 10-inch, heart-shaped pizza to the table for kids to sauce, add cheese and place toppings wherever their heart desires, then the chef will cook it. The restaurant also has a family-friendly arcade. Pizzas are $10.25 for cheese and one topping. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday. 117 Willits, Birmingham. sidecarsliderbar.com.

"Paczki Burger" at Hollywood Casino at Greektown: They’re keeping the Fat Tuesday train rolling at Barstool Sportsbook inside the Hollywood Casino at Greektown. Their "paczki burger" is a beef patty with Pinconning cheese, Dearborn bacon, a sunny-side-up egg and maple mustard on a glazed paczek instead of a bun. This isn't the first time we've seen paczki used for buns, but it is the first time we've seen it offered past Fat Tuesday. Available through Feb. 28. 555 E. Lafayette., Detroit. hollywoodgreektown.com.

Taste Maker Dinner Series at Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Kicking off this year’s series is a Belle Glos wine dinner, a multi-course meal with wine pairings for each dish. The series continues monthly featuring a different winery. 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $130 per person. 755 W. Big Beaver, Troy. ruthschris.com/promotions/tastemaker-dinners.

Shrimp po’ boy Olga launch at Atwater Brewery: Olga’s Kitchen and McClure’s Pickles have teamed up for a new menu item, the shrimp po’ boy made with McClure’s sweet and spicy pickles, fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and Sriracha aioli, all wrapped in Olga bread. To celebrate, Olga’s and McClure’s will host a pop-up event at Atwater Brewery with Louisiana cuisine and a chance to win a trip to New Orleans. 5-8 p.m. Fri. 237 Jos. Campau, Detroit. Olgas.com.

Sunday brunch is back at Bill’s: Sunday brunch service has returned to Bill’s with egg white frittatas, steak and eggs, avocado toast, Brioche French toast, a raw bar, bellinis and, of course, Bloody Marys. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 39556 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 646-9000. billsbloomfieldhills.com.

Chili’in the Ville in Downtown Northville: More than a dozen area restaurants and the Northville City and Township fire departments will face off to determine who has the best chili recipe. The competitors include last year’s winner, Browndog Barlor & Restaurant. 1-5 p.m. Sat. $10, includes eight chili tasting samples. Buy tickets at Mod Market, 150 Mary Alexander Court in Northville, or at modmarketnorthville.org.

Love Table: the Black Love Brunch Edition at Norwest Gallery of Art: Enjoy food and cocktails while helping contribute to the community. The event also has a pop-up shop, art and music. Partial proceeds benefit the Norwest Community Collaboration nonprofit. 2 p.m. Sat. $125. 19556 Grand River, Detroit. theblacklovebrunch.splashthat.com.

Taste the Diaspora Detroit Resistance Brunch at Freya: Taste the Diaspora returns for its third year with a month of initiatives to celebrate food and culture and raise awareness to how African Americans have used food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. One of these events is Sunday at Freya restaurant. Choose a shoebox lunch showcasing a menu featuring berbere spiced chicken with pigeon peas and rice or curried fried catfish with sweet potato grits. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $40. 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/bhm-shoebox-lunches. All month anyone can also sponsor a shoebox lunch to get a meal into the hands of someone who needs one, $30, via tastethediaspora.com/shop/p/sponsorboxes.

Fish & Chips Cooking Class at J-Bird Smoked Meats: Learn how to make battered and fried cod, homemade french fries and creamy buttermilk coleslaw at this one-hour demonstration. Watch and learn as you eat fish and chips and take the recipe home. 6:30 p.m. March 1. $92 including tax and gratuity. 1978 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor. jbirdsmokedmeats.com/cooking-with-chef-j-fish-chips-cooking-class.

Southern Hospitality Bourbon Dinner at Pop’s for Italian: Maker’s Mark sponsors a bourbon dinner at this downtown Ferndale favorite featuring a five-course comfort food menu from chef Travis Ingrum, with a craft bourbon cocktail pairing for each course. 6:30 p.m. March 8. $100 per person. 280 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. popsforitalian.com/event/southern-hospitality-bourbon-dinner.

Melody Baetens