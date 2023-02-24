Dearborn chef giving away free meals Friday after power outage

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Genevieve Vang will be making Thai cuisine outside of her Dearborn restaurant this afternoon and offering free meals to anyone affected by the power outage.

Vang lost power at her Bangkok 96 restaurant at 2450 S. Telegraph and must cook all her perishable foods. Meals will be available to anyone who needs them starting at noon Friday until food runs out.

More than 460,000 DTE customers were without power after an ice storm ripped through the area Wednesday and Thursday. DTE is estimating that they’ll restore power to 95% of it customers by as late as Sunday.

Vang, a James Beard-nominated chef and Eater Detroit's Chef of the Year 2018, has stepped up and helped the community in times of crisis before. She’s part of the Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen for Good initiative, a group of chefs and business owners who fed folks in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vang also owns Bangkok 96 Street inside the Detroit Shipping Company and a line of prepared foods called Thai Feat, available at Meijer.