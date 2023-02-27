Avalon reopens in Midtown on Canfield Wednesday with 25 cent cookies

After closing its flagship cafe in January, Avalon International Breads is re-emerging in the same neighborhood with a new name and space, Avalon on Canfield.

Located inside Jolly Pumpkin restaurant, the new cafe will debut at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with an official “giant cookie cutting” ceremony to celebrate. All day customers can get Avalon’s famous sea salt chocolate chip cookies for 25 cents each, with a limit of two.

Avalon on Canfield will sell freshly baked goods from Avalon, Good Cakes and Bakes and other woman-owned bakeries, plus coffee and weekend brunch. This new space offers more seating than the previous location, which opened in 1997.

Avalon co-founder Jackie Victor says her business and Jolly Pumpkin have "a natural relationship."

"They invested in Avalon at a very difficult time in the business in 2012 and '13," she told The Detroit News earlier this year. "They knew we needed some help, they really liked our vibe, they wanted to do something cool in Detroit … it was pure benevolence, honestly."

Avalon on Canfield is at 441 W. Canfield in Detroit inside Jolly Pumpkin. Starting Wednesday hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.

